Scunthorpe United 1-1 Doncaster Rovers
Alfie Beestin scored deep into stoppage-time to rescue Doncaster a point at League One rivals Scunthorpe.
As well as extending his side's unbeaten run to eight games, the striker's header in the sixth minute of time added on spared the blushes of visiting goalkeeper Ian Lawlor, who had a night to forget at Glanford Park.
Lawlor was at fault for the Iron's goal, scored by Tom Hopper, and was fortunate to survive a first-half penalty shout when the same player had gone to ground after rounding the keeper.
Lawlor's swipe at thin air presented Hopper with the simplest of finishes in only the third minute of what proved to be an absorbing contest.
Neal Bishop was off target with a header in first-half stoppage-time and Lawlor kept out a curling free-kick from Josh Morris with his standing leg as Scunthorpe dominated.
The Rovers keeper went some way to redeeming his earlier gaffe when he reacted instinctively to deny Kevin van Veen in the 66th minute.
And his side bailed him out when, following a spell of late pressure, Beestin stooped to head home during eight minutes of time added on as a result of an earlier injury to Bishop.
Line-ups
Scunthorpe
- 31Watson
- 19Holmes
- 20Goode
- 21Burgess
- 5WallaceBooked at 40mins
- 16Adelakun
- 12BishopBooked at 30minsSubstituted forMcGeehanat 64'minutes
- 6Ojo
- 11Morris
- 10van VeenSubstituted forNovakat 72'minutes
- 14HopperSubstituted forToneyat 82'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Townsend
- 9Toney
- 17Novak
- 22Sutton
- 23McArdle
- 26McGeehan
- 41Kelsey
Doncaster
- 1Lawlor
- 17Blair
- 5BaudrySubstituted forAlcockat 12'minutes
- 15Wright
- 8MasonSubstituted forGarrattat 54'minutes
- 16HoughtonSubstituted forKongoloat 81'minutes
- 12Whiteman
- 10RoweBooked at 24mins
- 26Coppinger
- 9Marquis
- 22BeestinBooked at 90mins
Substitutes
- 2Alcock
- 7Kongolo
- 13Marosi
- 14Mandeville
- 19May
- 20Garratt
- 39Amos
- Referee:
- Eddie Ilderton
- Attendance:
- 5,193
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home20
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away4
- Corners
- Home7
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away9
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Scunthorpe United 1, Doncaster Rovers 1.
Attempt blocked. Lee Novak (Scunthorpe United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Booking
Alfie Beestin (Doncaster Rovers) is shown the yellow card for excessive celebration.
Goal!
Goal! Scunthorpe United 1, Doncaster Rovers 1. Alfie Beestin (Doncaster Rovers) header from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Tyler Garratt with a cross.
Foul by Cameron McGeehan (Scunthorpe United).
James Coppinger (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Benjamin Whiteman (Doncaster Rovers) left footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high following a corner.
Corner, Doncaster Rovers. Conceded by Cameron Burgess.
Attempt missed. Joe Wright (Doncaster Rovers) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Corner, Doncaster Rovers. Conceded by Josh Morris.
Attempt saved. Alfie Beestin (Doncaster Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Corner, Doncaster Rovers. Conceded by Cameron Burgess.
Attempt missed. Josh Morris (Scunthorpe United) header from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Corner, Doncaster Rovers. Conceded by Charlie Goode.
Attempt saved. Ivan Toney (Scunthorpe United) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Cameron McGeehan (Scunthorpe United) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Scunthorpe United. Ivan Toney replaces Tom Hopper.
Substitution
Substitution, Doncaster Rovers. Rodney Kongolo replaces Jordan Houghton.
Corner, Doncaster Rovers. Conceded by Charlie Goode.
Attempt missed. Matty Blair (Doncaster Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
Attempt blocked. Lee Novak (Scunthorpe United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Foul by Tom Hopper (Scunthorpe United).
Jordan Houghton (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Scunthorpe United. Lee Novak replaces Kevin van Veen.
Attempt blocked. Murray Wallace (Scunthorpe United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Corner, Scunthorpe United. Conceded by Jordan Houghton.
Attempt blocked. Charlie Goode (Scunthorpe United) header from the centre of the box is blocked.
Corner, Scunthorpe United. Conceded by Ian Lawlor.
Tom Hopper (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Matty Blair (Doncaster Rovers).
Corner, Doncaster Rovers. Conceded by Rory Watson.
Attempt saved. Benjamin Whiteman (Doncaster Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Charlie Goode (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by John Marquis (Doncaster Rovers).
Attempt missed. Josh Morris (Scunthorpe United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is just a bit too high.
Attempt saved. Kevin van Veen (Scunthorpe United) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Attempt blocked. Josh Morris (Scunthorpe United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Substitution
Substitution, Scunthorpe United. Cameron McGeehan replaces Neal Bishop because of an injury.