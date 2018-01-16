English Championship boasts third biggest crowds in Europe

More than 52,000 fans watched Newcastle draw with Leeds in April 2017

The Championship was the third most-watched league in European football during the 2016-17 season.

The Premier League tops the list with total attendances of more than 13m, with Germany's Bundesliga second.

England's second tier, with an total of more than 11m, ranks higher than Spain's La Liga, Italy's Serie A and France's Ligue 1.

League One - which was won by Sheffield United - is ninth in Uefa's Club Licensing Benchmarking Report.

The Championship was fourth in last year's report and enjoyed an average attendance of 20,125 during the 2016-17 campaign.

Almost two thirds of Premier League clubs are foreign-owned compared to 58% of Championship clubs.

Title winners Newcastle United's 1-1 draw with Leeds United saw the league's highest attendance of the season, with more than 52,000 fans taking their seat at St James' Park.

In League One, more than 31,000 people watched Sheffield United defeat Chesterfield 3-2 at Bramall Lane.

Uefa's report also found that the Premier League and Championship continued to top the list of foreign club ownership last season.

For the first time, the average wage bill of the Premier League (153.9m euros) is more than double that of the next highest-paying league - the Bundesliga (75.3m euros).

Five Premier League teams - Manchester United, Chelsea, Manchester City, Liverpool and Arsenal - feature in the top 20 clubs by wages.

Top 10 European leagues by total attendance (2016/17) League Country Aggregate attendance 1 Premier League England 13,607,420 2 Bundesliga Germany 12,703,896 3 Championship England 11,086,368 4 La Liga Spain 10,621,000 5 Serie A Italy 8,377,860 6 Ligue 1 France 7,965,940 7 2. Bundesliga Germany 6,652,134 8 Eredivisie The Netherlands 5,840,316 9 League One England 4,373,496 10 Primeira Liga Portugal 3,622,428

