Graham Westley (right) spent five months in charge of Newport last season, winning four of his 24 league games in charge

Newly-appointed Barnet boss Graham Westley says being out of management over Christmas was "dreadful".

The 49-year-old agreed a rolling contract as head coach of the Bees, who are bottom of League Two, on Monday.

"Boxing Day 2017 was the first Boxing Day in my living memory where I didn't have a game to manage," he said.

"Everyone was enjoying their Christmas but I was lost. I didn't know what to do. I had no plan for Boxing Day without football. It hit me hard."

Former Stevenage, Preston and Peterborough manager Westley had been out of management since last March, when he was sacked by Newport County.

"If football is in your blood you just want football in your life," he told BBC Radio London.

"I had been out since March and I so badly wanted to get back in."

Bees have 'too much quality'

Shaquile Coulthirst is Barnet's top scorer this season, with 10 goals in all competitions

Barnet have lost their last five games and are four points from safety in League Two.

However, Westley believes he has resources at his disposal to extend their three-year stay in the English Football League.

"The best players have been missing for large chunks of the season and those boys are back," he said.

"There is some serious talent at this club and I know we will win matches. There is too much quality and too much of the right attitude here for us not to.

"I have got to change the formula and consistency of the players we have got.

"There is not a defence in this league that will want to play against John Akinde and Shaquile Coulthirst at their very best. They are as powerful a front two as exists."

'My strategy kept Newport up'

Meanwhile, Westley says he laid the foundations for Newport to survive relegation to the National League last season.

The Exiles had won once in 18 league games and were 11 points adrift of safety when he was sacked on 9 March, but the Welsh side eventually avoided the drop by two points under Mike Flynn.

"Everyone puts a spin on what you do before," said Westley.

"If you go back to the AGM just after the turn of the year, Newport were rooted to the bottom of the Football League and I was very clear there was one way out of it - turning the whole squad over in January.

"I put together a team to function on the bog of a pitch that was Rodney Parade and my strategy is what kept that club in the Football League.

"Yes, it happened under Flynny's management but I think anyone who is honest would say I did a very good job in working out a way of surviving and building a squad that would win the games at home to keep them in the League."

Westley's first game in charge of Barnet is at home to Lincoln City on Saturday.

Interview with Graham Westley by BBC Radio London's Phil Parry.