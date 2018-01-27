Hull City 2-1 Nottingham Forest

Match ends, Hull City 2, Nottingham Forest 1.
Hull City sealed an FA Cup fifth-round place with victory against Championship rivals Nottingham Forest.
Jarrod Bowen put Hull in front when he worked past Michael Mancienne and prodded home off the woodwork.
Nouha Dicko headed the hosts 2-0 up from close range, while Mustapha Carayol spurned the chance to pull one back when he headed wide minutes later.
Apostolos Vellios did get a goal back with a neat finish late on from Matty Cash's delivery, but it was not enough.
The result is only Hull City's third win in their past 17 competitive matches, with their most recent victory being their 1-0 win against Blackburn in the third round.
Nigel Adkins' side had the chance to take an early lead when Marcus Henriksen's free-kick forced a save from Forest goalkeeper Jordan Smith.
Just before he gave the hosts a 1-0 lead, Bowen almost scored an outrageous lob from 40 yards when he caught Smith off his line, but his effort ultimately cannoned off the post.
Bowen has scored 12 goals in all competitions for Hull City so far this term, which is twice as many goals scored as any of his teammates.
After Dicko extended the hosts' lead, he came close to finding his second and Hull's third just after the break when he fired from outside the box and the ball rebounded off Smith and out of play just before it ran into the path of Michael Hector.
Hull keeper David Marshall pulled off an incredible save with 15 minutes left when he tipped Joe Worrall's powerful header from inside the box over the bar.
But Forest couldn't replicate the form that saw them knock out Arsenal in the previous round.
Hull City boss Nigel Adkins told BBC Radio Humberside:
"I'm pleased we won. it was well deserved. We had a lot of opportunities again and I'm pleased about that. I'm happy we took two goals.
"For me it was a good performance from the players but as a collective team there was a lot of spirit about everybody.
"We created a lot of opportunities to win the game and the supporters were right behind everybody as well."
Nottingham Forest manager Aitor Karanka told BBC Radio Nottingham:
"I think it was clear that we came here thinking it was going to be an easy game. We can't forget that most of Hull's players are Premier League players.
"[Hull] showed that they were much more mature. We need to improve and we need to grow, especially in personality. We need to learn, we need to keep going. Stupid mistakes cost us the game.
"When you are not experienced enough, you think that because you have won one important game, the following game is going to be easy. I told them before the game but you can learn when you are more mature."
Line-ups
Hull
- 12Marshall
- 34Aina
- 5Hector
- 3MazuchBooked at 90mins
- 24Clark
- 22Henriksen
- 35Stewart
- 20Bowen
- 4IrvineSubstituted forBattyat 87'minutes
- 14DiomandeSubstituted forGrosickiat 71'minutes
- 9DickoSubstituted forKeaneat 63'minutes
Substitutes
- 1McGregor
- 7Grosicki
- 18Batty
- 19Keane
- 21Dawson
- 25Campbell
- 29Tomori
Nottm Forest
- 43Smith
- 2Lichaj
- 42WorrallBooked at 90mins
- 4Mancienne
- 13FoxBooked at 25mins
- 11Osborn
- 31BouchalakisSubstituted forVaughanat 45'minutes
- 14Cash
- 20Dowell
- 18CarayolSubstituted forCloughat 45'minutes
- 17BreretonSubstituted forVelliosat 81'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Mills
- 10McKay
- 16Clough
- 24Vaughan
- 27Darikwa
- 30Henderson
- 39Vellios
- Referee:
- Stuart Attwell
- Attendance:
- 13,450
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home46%
- Away54%
- Shots
- Home18
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home9
- Away2
- Corners
- Home5
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away9
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Hull City 2, Nottingham Forest 1.
Booking
Joe Worrall (Nottingham Forest) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Ondrej Mazuch (Hull City) is shown the yellow card.
Offside, Hull City. Markus Henriksen tries a through ball, but Will Keane is caught offside.
Corner, Hull City. Conceded by Joe Worrall.
Attempt blocked. Kamil Grosicki (Hull City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jarrod Bowen.
Foul by Joe Worrall (Nottingham Forest).
Jarrod Bowen (Hull City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Goal!
Goal! Hull City 2, Nottingham Forest 1. Apostolos Vellios (Nottingham Forest) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Matthew Cash with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Hull City. Daniel Batty replaces Jackson Irvine.
Attempt blocked. Kamil Grosicki (Hull City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Jarrod Bowen (Hull City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Kamil Grosicki.
Foul by Michael Mancienne (Nottingham Forest).
Will Keane (Hull City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Nottingham Forest. Apostolos Vellios replaces Ben Brereton.
Attempt saved. Kamil Grosicki (Hull City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt missed. Kieran Dowell (Nottingham Forest) left footed shot from more than 35 yards is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Ben Osborn following a set piece situation.
Eric Lichaj (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jackson Irvine (Hull City).
Ben Brereton (Nottingham Forest) hits the right post with a left footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Kieran Dowell with a cross.
Corner, Nottingham Forest. Conceded by David Marshall.
Attempt saved. Joe Worrall (Nottingham Forest) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Kieran Dowell with a cross.
Corner, Nottingham Forest. Conceded by Markus Henriksen.
Joe Worrall (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jackson Irvine (Hull City).
Attempt saved. Will Keane (Hull City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kamil Grosicki.
Attempt saved. Will Keane (Hull City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kamil Grosicki.
Substitution
Substitution, Hull City. Kamil Grosicki replaces Adama Diomande.
Foul by David Vaughan (Nottingham Forest).
Kevin Stewart (Hull City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Nottingham Forest. Conceded by Max Clark.
Corner, Nottingham Forest. Conceded by Michael Hector.
Substitution
Substitution, Hull City. Will Keane replaces Nouha Dicko.
Corner, Nottingham Forest. Conceded by Max Clark.
Offside, Hull City. Jackson Irvine tries a through ball, but Nouha Dicko is caught offside.
Kieran Dowell (Nottingham Forest) hits the right post with a left footed shot from outside the box from a direct free kick.
Matthew Cash (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Kevin Stewart (Hull City).
Corner, Hull City. Conceded by Jordan Smith.