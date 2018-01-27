Ipswich Town 0-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers

Matt Doherty celebrates his opening goal for Wolves at Portman Road

Wolves moved 12 points clear at the top of the Championship with victory over Ipswich Town at Portman Road.

Full-back Matt Doherty headed in Barry Douglas' left-wing cross to give Wolves a deserved half-time lead.

Diogo Jota, Ruben Neves and left-back Douglas also went close for the visitors in the first period.

Jota had two more efforts saved by Ipswich goalkeeper Bartosz Bialkowski, while Martyn Waghorn shot into the side-netting for the hosts.

Second-placed Derby were not in action on Saturday but they can reduce the gap with Wolves when they travel to Millwall on Tuesday.

Wolves spent a week at a warm weather training camp in Spain following their home loss to Nottingham Forest in their previous match.

That 2-0 defeat by Forest ended a 13-match unbeaten run in the Championship, but Nuno Espirito Santo's side shrugged off that disappointment to register their 20th league win of the season.

After a lean festive period, Ipswich had picked up four points from their previous two league matches against Leeds and Bolton, but the defeat left them eight points adrift of the play-off places.

Ipswich manager Mick McCarthy:

"I'm always disappointed when we lose of course, but I can't really argue with the result.

"They are a very good side but I can't argue with my lads or complain at them for the effort and application that they give.

"Could we be better at times, quality with the ball? Yeah, but they give me and they give this club everything every week so I'll settle for that."

Wolves head coach Nuno Espirito Santo:

"I don't look at the league table, I look game by game. It was important for us but the next game is in our minds now.

"We have to realise where we are and be happy about that but at the same time have this sense that we still have a long way to go.

"I think the goalie of Ipswich was one of the best men on the pitch, that says a lot of how many situations we created."