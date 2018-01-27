Match ends, Ipswich Town 0, Wolverhampton Wanderers 1.
Ipswich Town 0-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers
-
- From the section Championship
Wolves moved 12 points clear at the top of the Championship with victory over Ipswich Town at Portman Road.
Full-back Matt Doherty headed in Barry Douglas' left-wing cross to give Wolves a deserved half-time lead.
Diogo Jota, Ruben Neves and left-back Douglas also went close for the visitors in the first period.
Jota had two more efforts saved by Ipswich goalkeeper Bartosz Bialkowski, while Martyn Waghorn shot into the side-netting for the hosts.
Second-placed Derby were not in action on Saturday but they can reduce the gap with Wolves when they travel to Millwall on Tuesday.
Wolves spent a week at a warm weather training camp in Spain following their home loss to Nottingham Forest in their previous match.
That 2-0 defeat by Forest ended a 13-match unbeaten run in the Championship, but Nuno Espirito Santo's side shrugged off that disappointment to register their 20th league win of the season.
After a lean festive period, Ipswich had picked up four points from their previous two league matches against Leeds and Bolton, but the defeat left them eight points adrift of the play-off places.
Ipswich manager Mick McCarthy:
"I'm always disappointed when we lose of course, but I can't really argue with the result.
"They are a very good side but I can't argue with my lads or complain at them for the effort and application that they give.
"Could we be better at times, quality with the ball? Yeah, but they give me and they give this club everything every week so I'll settle for that."
Wolves head coach Nuno Espirito Santo:
"I don't look at the league table, I look game by game. It was important for us but the next game is in our minds now.
"We have to realise where we are and be happy about that but at the same time have this sense that we still have a long way to go.
"I think the goalie of Ipswich was one of the best men on the pitch, that says a lot of how many situations we created."
Line-ups
Ipswich
- 33Bialkowski
- 12Spence
- 27Carter-Vickers
- 4Chambers
- 3Knudsen
- 10McGoldrickSubstituted forSearsat 83'minutes
- 16ConnollyBooked at 75mins
- 25GleesonBooked at 24minsSubstituted forHyamat 84'minutes
- 11Celina
- 9WaghornBooked at 12mins
- 14GarnerSubstituted forWardat 84'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Webster
- 18Ward
- 19Hyam
- 20Sears
- 24Crowe
- 28Bru
- 30Kenlock
Wolves
- 21Ruddy
- 5Bennett
- 16Coady
- 15Boly
- 2Doherty
- 4A N'DiayeBooked at 84mins
- 8Neves
- 3Douglas
- 17Hélder CostaSubstituted forEnobakhareat 78'minutes
- 18Jota
- 7CavaleiroSubstituted forBonatiniat 72'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Batth
- 24Gibbs-White
- 25Miranda
- 26Enobakhare
- 29Vinagre
- 31Norris
- 33Bonatini
- Referee:
- Simon Hooper
- Attendance:
- 15,971
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home59%
- Away41%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away16
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away10
- Corners
- Home5
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away15
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Ipswich Town 0, Wolverhampton Wanderers 1.
Attempt saved. Grant Ward (Ipswich Town) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Callum Connolly.
Grant Ward (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Diogo Jota (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
Attempt saved. Jordan Spence (Ipswich Town) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Callum Connolly.
Attempt missed. Rúben Neves (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right from a direct free kick.
Foul by Cameron Carter-Vickers (Ipswich Town).
Diogo Jota (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Jordan Spence (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Diogo Jota (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
Attempt saved. Bersant Celina (Ipswich Town) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Jonas Knudsen.
Luke Hyam (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Bright Enobakhare (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
Booking
Alfred N'Diaye (Wolverhampton Wanderers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Callum Connolly (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Alfred N'Diaye (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
Substitution
Substitution, Ipswich Town. Grant Ward replaces Joe Garner.
Substitution
Substitution, Ipswich Town. Luke Hyam replaces Stephen Gleeson.
Substitution
Substitution, Ipswich Town. Freddie Sears replaces David McGoldrick.
Attempt saved. Bright Enobakhare (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by David McGoldrick.
Attempt saved. Léo Bonatini (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Matt Doherty.
Substitution
Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Bright Enobakhare replaces Hélder Costa.
Attempt missed. Rúben Neves (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left from a direct free kick.
Booking
Callum Connolly (Ipswich Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Callum Connolly (Ipswich Town).
Diogo Jota (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt blocked. Léo Bonatini (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Barry Douglas with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Léo Bonatini replaces Ivan Cavaleiro.
Attempt missed. Martyn Waghorn (Ipswich Town) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Jordan Spence.
Attempt saved. Ivan Cavaleiro (Wolverhampton Wanderers) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Alfred N'Diaye.
Attempt saved. Hélder Costa (Wolverhampton Wanderers) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ivan Cavaleiro with a through ball.
Bersant Celina (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Alfred N'Diaye (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
Attempt blocked. Bersant Celina (Ipswich Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Stephen Gleeson.
Martyn Waghorn (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Rúben Neves (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
Attempt saved. Diogo Jota (Wolverhampton Wanderers) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Hélder Costa.
Offside, Ipswich Town. Luke Chambers tries a through ball, but Joe Garner is caught offside.