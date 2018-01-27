Barnsley 1-3 Fulham

Ryan Sessegnon has scored 11 goals in 32 games for Fulham this season

Promotion-chasing Fulham scored twice in second-half added time to beat 10-man Barnsley at Oakwell.

The Tykes led when Liam Lindsay turned in from a corner, but Fulham dominated after Dimitri Cavare's second booking for a push on Stefan Johansen.

Ryan Sessegnon fired in the rebound after Ryan Fredericks' shot came back off the post early in the second half.

Kevin McDonald stabbed in from close range to put Fulham ahead, before Sessegnon's second goal sealed the win.

Barnsley paid tribute to former owner Patrick Cryne, who died of cancer aged 66 on Monday, with a pre-match minute of silence and a round of applause in the 66th minute.

The Tykes had looked on course for a first win in four games when Lindsay scored the opener in controversial fashion, Fulham keeper Marcus Bettinelli being booked after protesting about an apparent obstruction in the build-up to the goal.

Cavare could have no complaints about his sending-off, reacting badly to Johansen's poor challenge and pushing the midfielder into Tykes team-mate Stevie Mallan.

Paul Heckingbottom's side stayed strong in defence until the closing stages, but McDonald and Sessegnon's late strikes left them still only two points above the relegation zone.

Fulham, meanwhile, climbed to sixth after a fourth successive win in the league.

Barnsley boss Paul Heckingbottom told BBC Radio Sheffield:

"The performance in the first half was first class, and it was for most of the second half with 10 men.

"He [Dimitri Cavare] let everyone down and the pleasing thing for me is before I got in, apparently he was told that by the players as well.

"We've got to have trustworthy players in our team. When we recruit players they have to be trustworthy, they need to know what we're about."

Fulham boss Slavisa Jokanovic told BBC Radio London:

"We showed a great level of desire, we showed ambition, we showed great spirit.

"We did not play well in the first 45 minutes, we didn't adapt ourselves way to a not especially good field.

"The team pushed strong, tried, and we found at the end of the game a way to score two goals."