Match ends, Barnsley 1, Fulham 3.
Barnsley 1-3 Fulham
-
- From the section Championship
Promotion-chasing Fulham scored twice in second-half added time to beat 10-man Barnsley at Oakwell.
The Tykes led when Liam Lindsay turned in from a corner, but Fulham dominated after Dimitri Cavare's second booking for a push on Stefan Johansen.
Ryan Sessegnon fired in the rebound after Ryan Fredericks' shot came back off the post early in the second half.
Kevin McDonald stabbed in from close range to put Fulham ahead, before Sessegnon's second goal sealed the win.
Barnsley paid tribute to former owner Patrick Cryne, who died of cancer aged 66 on Monday, with a pre-match minute of silence and a round of applause in the 66th minute.
The Tykes had looked on course for a first win in four games when Lindsay scored the opener in controversial fashion, Fulham keeper Marcus Bettinelli being booked after protesting about an apparent obstruction in the build-up to the goal.
Cavare could have no complaints about his sending-off, reacting badly to Johansen's poor challenge and pushing the midfielder into Tykes team-mate Stevie Mallan.
Paul Heckingbottom's side stayed strong in defence until the closing stages, but McDonald and Sessegnon's late strikes left them still only two points above the relegation zone.
Fulham, meanwhile, climbed to sixth after a fourth successive win in the league.
Barnsley boss Paul Heckingbottom told BBC Radio Sheffield:
"The performance in the first half was first class, and it was for most of the second half with 10 men.
"He [Dimitri Cavare] let everyone down and the pleasing thing for me is before I got in, apparently he was told that by the players as well.
"We've got to have trustworthy players in our team. When we recruit players they have to be trustworthy, they need to know what we're about."
Fulham boss Slavisa Jokanovic told BBC Radio London:
"We showed a great level of desire, we showed ambition, we showed great spirit.
"We did not play well in the first 45 minutes, we didn't adapt ourselves way to a not especially good field.
"The team pushed strong, tried, and we found at the end of the game a way to score two goals."
Line-ups
Barnsley
- 1Davies
- 12CavareBooked at 45mins
- 24Pearson
- 6LindsayBooked at 56mins
- 17Yiadom
- 10Moncur
- 14Mallan
- 22Gardner
- 7HammillBooked at 36minsSubstituted forHedgesat 66'minutes
- 19MooreSubstituted forThiamat 81'minutes
- 9BradshawSubstituted forPinillosat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- 2McCarthy
- 13Townsend
- 20Potts
- 23Pinillos
- 26Thiam
- 34Hedges
- 35Brown
Fulham
- 1BettinelliBooked at 31mins
- 2Fredericks
- 26Kalas
- 13Ream
- 4OdoiSubstituted forTargettat 45'minutes
- 16Norwood
- 6McDonald
- 20PiazonSubstituted forKebanoat 63'minutes
- 8JohansenBooked at 45minsSubstituted forKamaraat 69'minutes
- 3R Sessegnon
- 9Fonte
Substitutes
- 7Kebano
- 21Targett
- 27Button
- 36De La Torre
- 43S Sessegnon
- 44Cissé
- 47Kamara
- Referee:
- Andy Davies
- Attendance:
- 12,147
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home37%
- Away63%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away18
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away7
- Corners
- Home6
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away7
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Barnsley 1, Fulham 3.
Goal!
Goal! Barnsley 1, Fulham 3. Ryan Sessegnon (Fulham) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Neeskens Kebano with a cross following a fast break.
Foul by Oliver Norwood (Fulham).
Gary Gardner (Barnsley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Barnsley. Conceded by Ryan Fredericks.
Goal!
Goal! Barnsley 1, Fulham 2. Kevin McDonald (Fulham) left footed shot from very close range to the high centre of the goal.
Attempt blocked. Aboubakar Kamara (Fulham) left footed shot from very close range is blocked.
Attempt saved. Neeskens Kebano (Fulham) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Ryan Fredericks with a cross.
Attempt saved. Kevin McDonald (Fulham) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ryan Sessegnon.
Attempt missed. Kevin McDonald (Fulham) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Aboubakar Kamara.
Foul by Oliver Norwood (Fulham).
Mamadou Thiam (Barnsley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Kevin McDonald (Fulham) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Oliver Norwood.
Substitution
Substitution, Barnsley. Mamadou Thiam replaces Kieffer Moore.
Attempt saved. Tomas Kalas (Fulham) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kevin McDonald with a cross.
Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Adam Davies.
Attempt missed. Aboubakar Kamara (Fulham) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Ryan Fredericks with a cross.
Attempt missed. Liam Lindsay (Barnsley) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Stephen Mallan with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Barnsley. Conceded by Matt Targett.
Attempt saved. Ryan Hedges (Barnsley) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Matty Pearson.
Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Matty Pearson.
Attempt missed. Kevin McDonald (Fulham) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Fulham. Aboubakar Kamara replaces Stefan Johansen.
Corner, Barnsley. Conceded by Tomas Kalas.
Corner, Barnsley. Conceded by Tim Ream.
Substitution
Substitution, Barnsley. Ryan Hedges replaces Adam Hammill.
Attempt missed. Neeskens Kebano (Fulham) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Matt Targett.
Ryan Fredericks (Fulham) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Adam Hammill (Barnsley).
Substitution
Substitution, Fulham. Neeskens Kebano replaces Lucas Piazon.
Attempt blocked. Ryan Sessegnon (Fulham) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Matt Targett.
Kevin McDonald (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kieffer Moore (Barnsley).
Booking
Liam Lindsay (Barnsley) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Rui Fonte (Fulham) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Liam Lindsay (Barnsley).
Lucas Piazon (Fulham) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Liam Lindsay (Barnsley).
Offside, Barnsley. Andy Yiadom tries a through ball, but Kieffer Moore is caught offside.