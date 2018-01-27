Match ends, Bradford City 0, AFC Wimbledon 4.
Bradford City 0-4 AFC Wimbledon
AFC Wimbledon increased the pressure on Bradford boss Stuart McCall after winning 4-0 at Valley Parade.
McCall, given a vote of confidence in midweek, was sent to the stands as Cody McDonald's double and goals from Jimmy Abdou and Andy Barcham condemned the play-off chasing Bantams to a fifth consecutive defeat in all competitions.
The Dons completed the double over Bradford, who lost 2-1 at Kingsmeadow on December 23, to move four points above League One relegation zone.
The visitors went in front after 14 minutes, as Abdou curled a Lyle Taylor pass low into the far corner from 12 yards.
Bradford thought they had equalised in the 48th minute when Dominic Poleon had the ball in the net against his old club, but the goal was disallowed for offside in controversial circumstances.
Paul Taylor fired the ball into the box and Matt Kilgallon flicked it into the path of Poleon. At first, referee Geoff Eltringham awarded the goal, but the Wimbledon players persuaded him to consult his assistant and he changed his mind.
Wimbledon scored a second after 59 minutes when Barcham took a pass from McDonald and slid the ball into the net.
McDonald increased the Dons' lead in the 65th minute after beating defender Nat Knight-Percival to the ball before racing into the box. Goalkeeper Rouven Sattelmaier got a hand to his shot but could not prevent the ball from trickling over the line.
McDonald then scored his second and Wimbledon's fourth, sliding the ball past Sattelmaier after exchanging passes with substitute Joe Pigott.
Line-ups
Bradford
- 12Sattelmaier
- 18Guy
- 22Knight-Percival
- 5Kilgallon
- 3Chicksen
- 4ReevesSubstituted forLundat 62'minutes
- 6VincelotBooked at 90mins
- 7LawSubstituted forGibsonat 70'minutes
- 10Taylor
- 9Wyke
- 11PoleonSubstituted forBrunkerat 62'minutes
Substitutes
- 8Dieng
- 14McCartan
- 15Warnock
- 21Brunker
- 23Raeder
- 27Gibson
- 30Lund
Wimbledon
- 1Long
- 2Fuller
- 4Oshilaja
- 32Charles
- 7FrancombSubstituted forMeadesat 77'minutes
- 14Trotter
- 8AbdouBooked at 37minsSubstituted forHartiganat 82'minutes
- 19Soares
- 10McDonaldBooked at 77mins
- 33TaylorSubstituted forPigottat 70'minutes
- 17Barcham
Substitutes
- 3Meades
- 6Robinson
- 11Forrester
- 23Kennedy
- 24McDonnell
- 26Hartigan
- 39Pigott
- Referee:
- Geoff Eltringham
- Attendance:
- 19,103
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home55%
- Away45%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away4
- Corners
- Home4
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away18
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Bradford City 0, AFC Wimbledon 4.
Attempt missed. Jordan Gibson (Bradford City) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Corner, AFC Wimbledon. Conceded by Matthew Lund.
Booking
Romain Vincelot (Bradford City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Romain Vincelot (Bradford City).
Darius Charles (AFC Wimbledon) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Nathaniel Knight-Percival (Bradford City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Joe Pigott (AFC Wimbledon).
Corner, AFC Wimbledon. Conceded by Nathaniel Knight-Percival.
Foul by Matthew Lund (Bradford City).
Anthony Hartigan (AFC Wimbledon) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Nathaniel Knight-Percival (Bradford City) header from very close range misses to the right.
Corner, Bradford City. Conceded by Adedeji Oshilaja.
Attempt missed. Jordan Gibson (Bradford City) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is close, but misses to the left.
Adam Chicksen (Bradford City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Joe Pigott (AFC Wimbledon).
Substitution
Substitution, AFC Wimbledon. Anthony Hartigan replaces Nadjim Abdou.
Hand ball by Tom Soares (AFC Wimbledon).
Goal!
Goal! Bradford City 0, AFC Wimbledon 4. Cody McDonald (AFC Wimbledon) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Joe Pigott.
Foul by Jordan Gibson (Bradford City).
Jonathan Meades (AFC Wimbledon) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, AFC Wimbledon. Jonathan Meades replaces George Francomb.
Booking
Cody McDonald (AFC Wimbledon) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Adam Chicksen (Bradford City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Cody McDonald (AFC Wimbledon).
Jordan Gibson (Bradford City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Barry Fuller (AFC Wimbledon).
Matthew Kilgallon (Bradford City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Cody McDonald (AFC Wimbledon).
Substitution
Substitution, Bradford City. Jordan Gibson replaces Nicky Law.
Substitution
Substitution, AFC Wimbledon. Joe Pigott replaces Lyle Taylor.
Corner, AFC Wimbledon. Conceded by Adam Chicksen.
Goal!
Goal! Bradford City 0, AFC Wimbledon 3. Cody McDonald (AFC Wimbledon) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Adedeji Oshilaja.
Substitution
Substitution, Bradford City. Matthew Lund replaces Jake Reeves.
Substitution
Substitution, Bradford City. Kai Brunker replaces Dominic Poleon.
Charlie Wyke (Bradford City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Adedeji Oshilaja (AFC Wimbledon).
Goal!
Goal! Bradford City 0, AFC Wimbledon 2. Andy Barcham (AFC Wimbledon) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Cody McDonald.
Foul by Charlie Wyke (Bradford City).