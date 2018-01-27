Bradford City 0-4 AFC Wimbledon

AFC Wimbledon increased the pressure on Bradford boss Stuart McCall after winning 4-0 at Valley Parade.

McCall, given a vote of confidence in midweek, was sent to the stands as Cody McDonald's double and goals from Jimmy Abdou and Andy Barcham condemned the play-off chasing Bantams to a fifth consecutive defeat in all competitions.

The Dons completed the double over Bradford, who lost 2-1 at Kingsmeadow on December 23, to move four points above League One relegation zone.

The visitors went in front after 14 minutes, as Abdou curled a Lyle Taylor pass low into the far corner from 12 yards.

Bradford thought they had equalised in the 48th minute when Dominic Poleon had the ball in the net against his old club, but the goal was disallowed for offside in controversial circumstances.

Paul Taylor fired the ball into the box and Matt Kilgallon flicked it into the path of Poleon. At first, referee Geoff Eltringham awarded the goal, but the Wimbledon players persuaded him to consult his assistant and he changed his mind.

Wimbledon scored a second after 59 minutes when Barcham took a pass from McDonald and slid the ball into the net.

McDonald increased the Dons' lead in the 65th minute after beating defender Nat Knight-Percival to the ball before racing into the box. Goalkeeper Rouven Sattelmaier got a hand to his shot but could not prevent the ball from trickling over the line.

McDonald then scored his second and Wimbledon's fourth, sliding the ball past Sattelmaier after exchanging passes with substitute Joe Pigott.

Match report supplied by the Press Association.