Portsmouth 0-1 Shrewsbury Town
James Bolton's first goal for Shrewsbury sealed victory at Portsmouth and lifted Paul Hurst's side up to second in the League One table.
Bolton, who joined from Gateshead last summer, scored from a corner to move the Shrews back into the automatic promotion spots.
Pompey ended the game with 10 men after Adam May picked up his second booking for a foul on Stefan Payne in stoppage time.
The visitors showed their intent in the opening moments when Abu Ogogo headed just wide in the third minute.
And Shrewsbury took the lead in the 21st minute when Shaun Whalley's corner made its way through the Portsmouth area before being poked in at the back post by Bolton.
Oliver Hawkins then had Pompey's best chance after he was picked out in the box by Gareth Evans, but he could not guide his header past Craig MacGillivray.
And the home side were left furious seconds later as referee David Coote waved their appeal for a penalty away when Whalley appeared to handle the ball in his own area.
Pompey went close throughout the second-half, with Brett Pitman firing the final chance wide in stoppage time after May had been dismissed.
Line-ups
Portsmouth
- 1McGee
- 20Thompson
- 6Burgess
- 5Clarke
- 17Donohue
- 30MayBooked at 90mins
- 33Close
- 26EvansBooked at 32mins
- 22NaismithSubstituted forRonanat 70'minutes
- 18LoweSubstituted forPitmanat 55'minutes
- 9Hawkins
Substitutes
- 8Pitman
- 11Kennedy
- 14Ronan
- 19Chaplin
- 23Bennett
- 29Deslandes
- 35Bass
Shrewsbury
- 15MacGillivray
- 13Bolton
- 22Nsiala
- 5Sadler
- 6Beckles
- 8Ogogo
- 4Godfrey
- 20Nolan
- 7WhalleySubstituted forJohn-Lewisat 90+2'minutes
- 9MorrisBooked at 38minsSubstituted forPayneat 83'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 23RodmanBooked at 60mins
Substitutes
- 3Lowe
- 11Gnahoua
- 14John-Lewis
- 16Morris
- 17Hendrie
- 30Rowley
- 45Payne
- Referee:
- David Coote
- Attendance:
- 17,779
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home52%
- Away48%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away2
- Corners
- Home12
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away14
Live Text
Booking
Stefan Payne (Shrewsbury Town) is shown the yellow card.
Full Time
Second Half ends, Portsmouth 0, Shrewsbury Town 1.
Christian Burgess (Portsmouth) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Stefan Payne (Shrewsbury Town).
Attempt missed. Oliver Hawkins (Portsmouth) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is close, but misses to the left.
Corner, Portsmouth. Conceded by Abu Ogogo.
Substitution
Substitution, Shrewsbury Town. Lenell John-Lewis replaces Shaun Whalley.
Dismissal
Second yellow card to Adam May (Portsmouth) for a bad foul.
Foul by Adam May (Portsmouth).
Stefan Payne (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Oliver Hawkins (Portsmouth).
Aristote Nsiala (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Adam May (Portsmouth).
Jon Nolan (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Corner, Portsmouth. Conceded by Aristote Nsiala.
Attempt blocked. Ben Close (Portsmouth) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Corner, Portsmouth. Conceded by James Bolton.
Substitution
Substitution, Shrewsbury Town. Stefan Payne replaces Carlton Morris.
Delay in match Nathan Thompson (Portsmouth) because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Shaun Whalley (Shrewsbury Town) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Ben Close (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ben Godfrey (Shrewsbury Town).
Attempt saved. Carlton Morris (Shrewsbury Town) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Shrewsbury Town. Conceded by Nathan Thompson.
Foul by Nathan Thompson (Portsmouth).
Jon Nolan (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Nathan Thompson (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Aristote Nsiala (Shrewsbury Town).
Nathan Thompson (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jon Nolan (Shrewsbury Town).
Substitution
Substitution, Portsmouth. Connor Ronan replaces Kal Naismith.
Attempt blocked. Kal Naismith (Portsmouth) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Kal Naismith (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Abu Ogogo (Shrewsbury Town).
Corner, Shrewsbury Town. Conceded by Adam May.
Corner, Portsmouth. Conceded by Mat Sadler.
Corner, Shrewsbury Town. Conceded by Matthew Clarke.
Booking
Alex Rodman (Shrewsbury Town) is shown the yellow card.
Corner, Portsmouth. Conceded by Jon Nolan.