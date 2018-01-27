Match ends, Cheltenham Town 1, Barnet 1.
Cheltenham Town 1-1 Barnet
Mohamed Eisa rescued a point for Cheltenham Town as they came from behind to draw against struggling Barnet.
The Bees took the lead within two minutes when Ricardo Santos fired home from a Ryan Watson corner with the ball going under goalkeeper Scott Flinders.
Shaquile Coulthirst almost doubled lead on 33 minutes after Watson's corner was cleared, but the midfielder's low shot was saved by Flinders.
The Robins pushed for a second-half equaliser and Barnet goalkeeper Craig Ross could only punch away a Kevin Dawson cross which bounced off the back of substitute Elijah Adebayo's head before trickling wide.
Eisa fired home the equaliser on 65 minutes after the visitors failed to clear a Dawson cross and Adebayo headed to the striker for his 14th goal of the season.
A clever chipped free-kick caught the Bees defence out and Eisa headed down for Dawson to blaze over from close range before Adebayo forced a save from the outstretched leg of Ross.
Cheltenham
- 24Flinders
- 30OnariaseSubstituted forAdebayoat 45'minutes
- 2Grimes
- 15Boyle
- 8Dawson
- 25Morrell
- 11Winchester
- 17SellarsSubstituted forGrahamat 45'minutes
- 33ChatzitheodoridisSubstituted forAtanganaat 75'minutes
- 7PellBooked at 71mins
- 20Eisa
- 6Atangana
- 14Adebayo
- 18Bower
- 19Thomas
- 21Graham
- 22Lovett
- 50Lloyd
Barnet
- 21RossBooked at 55mins
- 2Brindley
- 26SweeneyBooked at 80mins
- 5Almeida Santos
- 13TutondaBooked at 60mins
- 12TaylorSubstituted forCloughat 53'minutes
- 8WestonSubstituted forVilheteat 73'minutes
- 7Watson
- 23NichollsSubstituted forAkinolaat 62'minutes
- 11Coulthirst
- 9Akinde
- 4Clough
- 10Campbell-Ryce
- 14Akinola
- 15Bover
- 20Vilhete
- 31McKenzie-Lyle
- 32Payne
- Lee Swabey
- 2,609
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Home14
- Away12
- Home4
- Away3
- Home8
- Away5
- Home10
- Away16
Second Half ends, Cheltenham Town 1, Barnet 1.
Attempt missed. William Boyle (Cheltenham Town) header from the centre of the box misses to the left following a corner.
Corner, Cheltenham Town. Conceded by Craig Ross.
Corner, Cheltenham Town. Conceded by Craig Ross.
Attempt saved. Mohamed Eisa (Cheltenham Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt saved. Simeon Akinola (Barnet) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Dan Sweeney (Barnet) header from very close range is too high following a corner.
Corner, Barnet. Conceded by Carl Winchester.
William Boyle (Cheltenham Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by John Akinde (Barnet).
Harry Pell (Cheltenham Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ryan Watson (Barnet).
Foul by Harry Pell (Cheltenham Town).
Ryan Watson (Barnet) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Dan Sweeney (Barnet) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Carl Winchester (Cheltenham Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Dan Sweeney (Barnet).
Corner, Barnet. Conceded by Kevin Dawson.
Attempt blocked. Simeon Akinola (Barnet) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Kevin Dawson (Cheltenham Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right following a set piece situation.
Harry Pell (Cheltenham Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Simeon Akinola (Barnet).
William Boyle (Cheltenham Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Shaquile Coulthirst (Barnet).
Substitution
Substitution, Cheltenham Town. Nigel Atangana replaces Ilias Chatzitheodoridis.
Substitution
Substitution, Barnet. Mauro Vilhete replaces Curtis Weston.
Attempt missed. Shaquile Coulthirst (Barnet) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right following a fast break.
Corner, Cheltenham Town. Conceded by Craig Ross.
Booking
Harry Pell (Cheltenham Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Harry Pell (Cheltenham Town).
David Tutonda (Barnet) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Corner, Cheltenham Town. Conceded by Ricardo Santos.
Mohamed Eisa (Cheltenham Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by David Tutonda (Barnet).
Goal!
Goal! Cheltenham Town 1, Barnet 1. Mohamed Eisa (Cheltenham Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.
Foul by Carl Winchester (Cheltenham Town).
Curtis Weston (Barnet) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Barnet. Simeon Akinola replaces Alex Nicholls.
Attempt missed. Shaquile Coulthirst (Barnet) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.