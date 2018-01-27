League Two
Cheltenham1Barnet1

Cheltenham Town 1-1 Barnet

Mohamed Eisa rescued a point for Cheltenham Town as they came from behind to draw against struggling Barnet.

The Bees took the lead within two minutes when Ricardo Santos fired home from a Ryan Watson corner with the ball going under goalkeeper Scott Flinders.

Shaquile Coulthirst almost doubled lead on 33 minutes after Watson's corner was cleared, but the midfielder's low shot was saved by Flinders.

The Robins pushed for a second-half equaliser and Barnet goalkeeper Craig Ross could only punch away a Kevin Dawson cross which bounced off the back of substitute Elijah Adebayo's head before trickling wide.

Eisa fired home the equaliser on 65 minutes after the visitors failed to clear a Dawson cross and Adebayo headed to the striker for his 14th goal of the season.

A clever chipped free-kick caught the Bees defence out and Eisa headed down for Dawson to blaze over from close range before Adebayo forced a save from the outstretched leg of Ross.

Line-ups

Cheltenham

  • 24Flinders
  • 30OnariaseSubstituted forAdebayoat 45'minutes
  • 2Grimes
  • 15Boyle
  • 8Dawson
  • 25Morrell
  • 11Winchester
  • 17SellarsSubstituted forGrahamat 45'minutes
  • 33ChatzitheodoridisSubstituted forAtanganaat 75'minutes
  • 7PellBooked at 71mins
  • 20Eisa

Substitutes

  • 6Atangana
  • 14Adebayo
  • 18Bower
  • 19Thomas
  • 21Graham
  • 22Lovett
  • 50Lloyd

Barnet

  • 21RossBooked at 55mins
  • 2Brindley
  • 26SweeneyBooked at 80mins
  • 5Almeida Santos
  • 13TutondaBooked at 60mins
  • 12TaylorSubstituted forCloughat 53'minutes
  • 8WestonSubstituted forVilheteat 73'minutes
  • 7Watson
  • 23NichollsSubstituted forAkinolaat 62'minutes
  • 11Coulthirst
  • 9Akinde

Substitutes

  • 4Clough
  • 10Campbell-Ryce
  • 14Akinola
  • 15Bover
  • 20Vilhete
  • 31McKenzie-Lyle
  • 32Payne
Referee:
Lee Swabey
Attendance:
2,609

Match Stats

Home TeamCheltenhamAway TeamBarnet
Possession
Home50%
Away50%
Shots
Home14
Away12
Shots on Target
Home4
Away3
Corners
Home8
Away5
Fouls
Home10
Away16

Live Text

Match ends, Cheltenham Town 1, Barnet 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Cheltenham Town 1, Barnet 1.

Attempt missed. William Boyle (Cheltenham Town) header from the centre of the box misses to the left following a corner.

Corner, Cheltenham Town. Conceded by Craig Ross.

Corner, Cheltenham Town. Conceded by Craig Ross.

Attempt saved. Mohamed Eisa (Cheltenham Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Attempt saved. Simeon Akinola (Barnet) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Attempt missed. Dan Sweeney (Barnet) header from very close range is too high following a corner.

Corner, Barnet. Conceded by Carl Winchester.

William Boyle (Cheltenham Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by John Akinde (Barnet).

Harry Pell (Cheltenham Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Ryan Watson (Barnet).

Foul by Harry Pell (Cheltenham Town).

Ryan Watson (Barnet) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Booking

Dan Sweeney (Barnet) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Carl Winchester (Cheltenham Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Dan Sweeney (Barnet).

Corner, Barnet. Conceded by Kevin Dawson.

Attempt blocked. Simeon Akinola (Barnet) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt missed. Kevin Dawson (Cheltenham Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right following a set piece situation.

Harry Pell (Cheltenham Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Simeon Akinola (Barnet).

William Boyle (Cheltenham Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Shaquile Coulthirst (Barnet).

Substitution

Substitution, Cheltenham Town. Nigel Atangana replaces Ilias Chatzitheodoridis.

Substitution

Substitution, Barnet. Mauro Vilhete replaces Curtis Weston.

Attempt missed. Shaquile Coulthirst (Barnet) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right following a fast break.

Corner, Cheltenham Town. Conceded by Craig Ross.

Booking

Harry Pell (Cheltenham Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Harry Pell (Cheltenham Town).

David Tutonda (Barnet) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Corner, Cheltenham Town. Conceded by Ricardo Santos.

Mohamed Eisa (Cheltenham Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by David Tutonda (Barnet).

Goal!

Goal! Cheltenham Town 1, Barnet 1. Mohamed Eisa (Cheltenham Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.

Foul by Carl Winchester (Cheltenham Town).

Curtis Weston (Barnet) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Barnet. Simeon Akinola replaces Alex Nicholls.

Attempt missed. Shaquile Coulthirst (Barnet) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Luton29186564273760
2Notts County29149648321651
3Mansfield291311543321150
4Wycombe28147752381449
5Accrington28154948341449
6Exeter2715393833548
7Coventry28145931201147
8Swindon28152114440447
9Newport29121074033746
10Lincoln City28129738271145
11Colchester30111094037343
12Crawley30126123235-342
13Carlisle29118103937241
14Stevenage29108113840-238
15Cambridge28108102736-938
16Cheltenham3098134045-535
17Grimsby3098132840-1235
18Port Vale3096153441-733
19Morecambe3079142941-1230
20Crewe2992183449-1529
21Yeovil2877143850-1228
22Chesterfield3076173053-2327
23Forest Green2975173151-2026
24Barnet2957172843-1522
