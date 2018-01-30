Birmingham City 3-1 Sunderland

David Davis opened the scoring with his first league goal of the season

Birmingham City beat fellow strugglers Sunderland to move out of the Championship relegation zone.

David Davis gave the Blues the lead when he squeezed a finish past Robbin Ruiter at his near post.

Jeremie Boga headed Jacques Maghoma's cross into the bottom corner to make it 2-0 before half-time and Davis squared for Sam Gallagher to tap in a third.

Bryan Oviedo volleyed in a late consolation but the Blues' seventh win of the season moved them up to 20th.

Birmingham came into the match as the lowest scorers in the entire Football League, with just 16 goals scored in 28 Championship fixtures, but they dominated from the outset.

Steve Cotterill's side were rewarded for their attacking intent as they scored more than one goal for just the third time in the league this season - and managed three for the first time in the Championship since beating Rotherham 4-2 in October 2016.

Birmingham's front trio of Gallagher, Maghoma and Boga caused Sunderland's defence all sorts of problems and could have scored more, with Southampton loanee Gallagher twice going close to adding to his five goals in his past seven league games.

The Black Cats brightened up late on with the introduction of new signing Kazenga LuaLua from the bench, but they left it too late and slip a place to 23rd.

Birmingham boss Steve Cotterill told BBC WM:

"It was a big night, the result could have been better, I think we got a little bit sloppy towards the end.

"I can't have too many complaints with the boys really, we played very well and got ourselves three in front, but the last goal is a slight disappointment for us.

"Our standards of late have been very good so that's a slight disappointment for us really, because normally defending is something we're quite good at that."

Sunderland manager Chris Coleman:

"It's unacceptable, that's the word. We can't even begin to accept that.

"All over the pitch for an hour we were second best. I don't get it. These games are cup finals for us.

"You win and you lose but it was the manner of the first hour, which was surprising considering where we are and who we were playing."