Birmingham City 3-1 Sunderland

David Davis
David Davis opened the scoring with his first league goal of the season

Birmingham City beat fellow strugglers Sunderland to move out of the Championship relegation zone.

David Davis gave the Blues the lead when he squeezed a finish past Robbin Ruiter at his near post.

Jeremie Boga headed Jacques Maghoma's cross into the bottom corner to make it 2-0 before half-time and Davis squared for Sam Gallagher to tap in a third.

Bryan Oviedo volleyed in a late consolation but the Blues' seventh win of the season moved them up to 20th.

Birmingham came into the match as the lowest scorers in the entire Football League, with just 16 goals scored in 28 Championship fixtures, but they dominated from the outset.

Steve Cotterill's side were rewarded for their attacking intent as they scored more than one goal for just the third time in the league this season - and managed three for the first time in the Championship since beating Rotherham 4-2 in October 2016.

Birmingham's front trio of Gallagher, Maghoma and Boga caused Sunderland's defence all sorts of problems and could have scored more, with Southampton loanee Gallagher twice going close to adding to his five goals in his past seven league games.

The Black Cats brightened up late on with the introduction of new signing Kazenga LuaLua from the bench, but they left it too late and slip a place to 23rd.

Birmingham boss Steve Cotterill told BBC WM:

"It was a big night, the result could have been better, I think we got a little bit sloppy towards the end.

"I can't have too many complaints with the boys really, we played very well and got ourselves three in front, but the last goal is a slight disappointment for us.

"Our standards of late have been very good so that's a slight disappointment for us really, because normally defending is something we're quite good at that."

Sunderland manager Chris Coleman:

"It's unacceptable, that's the word. We can't even begin to accept that.

"All over the pitch for an hour we were second best. I don't get it. These games are cup finals for us.

"You win and you lose but it was the manner of the first hour, which was surprising considering where we are and who we were playing."

Line-ups

Birmingham

  • 13Stockdale
  • 5Colin
  • 4Roberts
  • 12Dean
  • 3GroundsBooked at 87mins
  • 17NdoyeBooked at 52mins
  • 6Kieftenbeld
  • 19MaghomaSubstituted forJotaat 61'minutes
  • 26DavisBooked at 59minsSubstituted forAdamsat 81'minutes
  • 20Boga
  • 18GallagherSubstituted forJutkiewiczat 84'minutes

Substitutes

  • 8Gardner
  • 10Jutkiewicz
  • 14Adams
  • 21Lowe
  • 27Jota
  • 28Morrison
  • 39Trueman

Sunderland

  • 25Ruiter
  • 18Browning
  • 23Koné
  • 35Clarke-SalterBooked at 47minsSubstituted forMcGeadyat 65'minutes
  • 21Matthews
  • 6Cattermole
  • 28RobsonBooked at 58mins
  • 3Oviedo
  • 26HoneymanBooked at 78mins
  • 29AsoroSubstituted forGoochat 84'minutes
  • 20MajaSubstituted forLua Luaat 60'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Steele
  • 7Williams
  • 11Lua Lua
  • 15Galloway
  • 19McGeady
  • 22Love
  • 27Gooch
Referee:
Darren Bond
Attendance:
19,601

Match Stats

Home TeamBirminghamAway TeamSunderland
Possession
Home48%
Away52%
Shots
Home13
Away14
Shots on Target
Home5
Away4
Corners
Home3
Away5
Fouls
Home11
Away9

Live Text

Match ends, Birmingham City 3, Sunderland 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Birmingham City 3, Sunderland 1.

Attempt blocked. Ethan Robson (Sunderland) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Kazenga Lua Lua.

Lynden Gooch (Sunderland) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Jota (Birmingham City).

Corner, Sunderland. Conceded by David Stockdale.

Attempt saved. Lee Cattermole (Sunderland) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Tyias Browning (Sunderland) because of an injury.

Foul by Tyias Browning (Sunderland).

Lukas Jutkiewicz (Birmingham City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Kazenga Lua Lua (Sunderland) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Bryan Oviedo following a set piece situation.

Attempt saved. Aiden McGeady (Sunderland) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Aiden McGeady (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Che Adams (Birmingham City).

Booking

Jonathan Grounds (Birmingham City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

George Honeyman (Sunderland) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Jonathan Grounds (Birmingham City).

Attempt blocked. Aiden McGeady (Sunderland) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Lynden Gooch.

Substitution

Substitution, Sunderland. Lynden Gooch replaces Joel Asoro.

Substitution

Substitution, Birmingham City. Lukas Jutkiewicz replaces Sam Gallagher.

Goal!

Goal! Birmingham City 3, Sunderland 1. Bryan Oviedo (Sunderland) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by George Honeyman with a cross.

Attempt saved. Kazenga Lua Lua (Sunderland) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ethan Robson.

Substitution

Substitution, Birmingham City. Che Adams replaces David Davis because of an injury.

Foul by Marc Roberts (Birmingham City).

Kazenga Lua Lua (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Bryan Oviedo (Sunderland) hits the left post with a left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box. Assisted by Aiden McGeady with a cross.

Booking

George Honeyman (Sunderland) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Jeremie Boga (Birmingham City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by George Honeyman (Sunderland).

Attempt blocked. Joel Asoro (Sunderland) with an attempt from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ethan Robson with a cross.

Attempt blocked. Joel Asoro (Sunderland) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Bryan Oviedo.

Attempt blocked. Kazenga Lua Lua (Sunderland) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Bryan Oviedo with a headed pass.

Attempt missed. Aiden McGeady (Sunderland) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Bryan Oviedo following a set piece situation.

Foul by Cheikh Ndoye (Birmingham City).

Kazenga Lua Lua (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Jeremie Boga (Birmingham City) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Sam Gallagher.

Corner, Birmingham City. Conceded by Bryan Oviedo.

Substitution

Substitution, Sunderland. Aiden McGeady replaces Jake Clarke-Salter.

Corner, Sunderland. Conceded by Marc Roberts.

Find out more

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves29205451222965
2Derby29159544232154
3Aston Villa29158643251853
4Cardiff28156740251551
5Bristol City29149642321051
6Fulham29139749351448
7Sheff Utd29144114233946
8Middlesbrough291361038271145
9Preston29111263528745
10Leeds29135114033744
11Brentford29111084236643
12Ipswich29124134141040
13Norwich29117112933-440
14Millwall29811103333035
15Nottm Forest29112163546-1135
16Sheff Wed29712103034-433
17QPR2989123142-1133
18Reading2988133337-432
19Barnsley2969142943-1427
20Birmingham2976161940-2127
21Hull29511133945-626
22Bolton2868142646-2026
23Sunderland29510143150-1925
24Burton2966172255-3324
View full Championship table

