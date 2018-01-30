Huddersfield Town 0-3 Liverpool

Firmino's 19th goal of the season made sure of the points for Liverpool

A comfortable win over Huddersfield was "exactly what we needed" after successive defeats said Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.

The Reds, who are now five points clear of fifth-placed Tottenham, had lost at Swansea in the league and West Brom in the FA Cup in their previous two games.

"It was not a brilliant performance, but it was very mature and exactly what we needed at the right moment," added Klopp.

"You need to win all the time, we know that. Coming back on track is the most important thing. There is an open bill and we need to pay that back."

Emre Can's deflected long-range effort found the bottom corner to put the Reds ahead midway through the first half, after the hosts' Laurent Depoitre had missed the best early chance.

Roberto Firmino threaded a finish between goalkeeper Jonas Lossl and his near post for a second just before the break.

Mohamed Salah took over penalty-taking duties after Firmino's missed effort in the FA Cup defeat by West Brom and put the outcome beyond doubt after Philip Billing's foul on Can.

The defeat leaves Huddersfield just one point above the relegation zone.

Liverpool see out win at exhibition pace

Salah celebrated with James Milner after prevailing in the discussion over who should take the penalty

On their current run of form, a trip to another of the Premier League's lesser lights and a boisterous, bouncing John Smith's Stadium was another potential pitfall for Liverpool.

Can's daisy-cutter settled their nerves however, catching a critical ricochet off Billing to worm its way into the bottom corner from 25 yards, before Firmino cannily disguised his intentions as he finished from the tightest of angles.

Once ahead, the visitors defused any danger by monopolising possession.

Much of the second half was played at little more than exhibition pace as the visitors banked a mammoth 75% of the ball and were rarely threatened.

Sadio Mane could have extended the lead with two fine headed chances and Salah's penalty was amends for the Egypt international earlier missing when well placed on his weaker right foot.

But, even for Liverpool team that has struggled to see out leads, two goals had looked more than enough. The hosts have only 19 goals from their 25 league games so far this season.

This victory and Arsenal's defeat at Swansea moves the Reds eight points ahead of the sixth-placed Gunners after 25 games.

Sunday's home match against Tottenham - who host Manchester United on Wednesday in their game in hand - offers a chance to open up a decisive gap between the top four and the rest.

Klopp wins the battle of best friends

Depoitre's 17th-minute effort was the only one on target from the hosts

Huddersfield boss David Wagner had hinted before kick-off at a surprise for his Liverpool counterpart and close friend Jurgen Klopp. It came in his team's tactics.

Huddersfield deployed an unfamiliar three-man defence, featuring loanee Terence Kongolo alongside Mathias Jorgensen and Christopher Schindler and, in anticipation of Liverpool's pressing game, ditched their usual commitment to playing out from the back.

For the opening quarter, their deep defensive block befuddled Liverpool, sending them down blind alleys and into harmless wide positions.

Wagner: Terriers 'had a mountain to climb' in second half

But while bottom side Swansea had succeeded in keeping Liverpool hemmed in for a whole match in the previous round of league games, Can's opener sprung the lock for the visitors.

Depoitre had tested Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius with a low shot from Chris Lowe in the 17th minute, but the Terriers did not manage a second on target.

With supply to Depoitre and fellow targetman Steve Mounie strangled, Liverpool's centre-halves Dejan Lovren and Joel Matip's vulnerabilities escaped serious examination, and Klopp's decision to rest record signing Virgil van Dijk was vindicated.

Man of the match - Emre Can (Liverpool)

Can - whose contract expires in the summer - was Liverpool's driving force, scoring the opener, winning the penalty, setting up four chances in total and registering 91% passing accuracy

'Exactly what we needed' - what they said

Huddersfield Town manager David Wagner: "I think no doubt the better side won today. We are not dreamers, if we want to get something from better sides, all the details need to go in your favour.

"We conceded an unlucky goal from 25 yards and before that we had the best chance in the game from Depoitre. It was a difficult night when all the details went against us."

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp: "We could have done better, but we scored the first goal, we maybe gave one situation away, but it was difficult for Huddersfield to counter-attack.

'Mature' performance exactly what Reds needed - Klopp

"Tonight we were better and the midfield did well with the counter press and that helped the back line. It was nearly perfect - not the performance, the result.

"Now we have a few days to prepare for another difficult game against Tottenham."

Salah's quarter-century - the match stats

Liverpool have lost just once in their past 16 Premier League games, winning 11 and drawing four.

This was the 58th ground at which Liverpool have played in the Premier League - they've won at more stadiums than any other side in the competition (54).

Huddersfield are without a win in their past seven Premier League games (three draws followed by four losses) and have enjoyed just two wins in their past 14 in the competition (D3 L9).

Mohamed Salah has had a hand in 25 Premier League goals this season, the most of any player in the competition (19 goals, 6 assists).

Roberto Firmino has been directly involved in 10 goals in his past 12 Premier League appearances against newly promoted teams (eight goals, two assists).

And Firmino has scored five and assisted two more in his past six Premier League matches on the road.

Five of Emre Can's nine Premier League goals have been scored from outside the box, including three of his past five.

What's next

Huddersfield travel to Manchester United in the league on Saturday, while Liverpool welcome Tottenham to Anfield on Sunday afternoon.