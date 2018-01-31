Newcastle United 1-1 Burnley

Sam Vokes (right) replaced Ashley Westwood midway through the second half and instigated the equaliser

Newcastle United are without a Premier League home win in eight games after goalkeeper Karl Darlow's own goal handed Burnley a point at St James' Park.

Darlow tipped substitute Sam Vokes' close-range header onto the bar with five minutes left to play, but the ball rebounded onto the keeper's head and into the net.

Captain Jamaal Lascelles' second-half header from debutant Kenedy's corner looked to have earned Newcastle a first league home win since 21 October.

The impressive Kenedy, signed on loan from Chelsea, also earned the home side a penalty but Burnley keeper Nick Pope saved Joselu's tame effort when the game was goalless.

It was one of several misses by Newcastle that summed up why they strengthened their attacking options with the signing of Islam Slimani before the transfer deadline.

A quote from former Newcastle manager Kevin Keegan was used by fans to protest against Mike Ashley's ownership

Kenedy impresses but fans are restless

Home fans displayed a banner before the match directed at owner Mike Ashley after a frustrating transfer window in which Newcastle failed to make a permanent signing by the time the game kicked off.

The Magpies reportedly missed out on Denmark striker Nicolai Jorgensen because they would not meet Feyenoord's £22m asking price, while West Brom foiled their attempt to sign Liverpool's England forward Daniel Sturridge on loan for the rest of the season.

They did however add Algeria forward Slimani and Sparta Prague goalkeeper Martin Dubravka on loan before the transfer deadline.

Newcastle created enough to win - Benitez

Kenedy's first performance in the black and white stripes did at least give supporters some encouragement despite another winless game at St James' Park.

The Brazilian winger was denied a goal on his first Premier League appearance since last May when Pope tipped his deflected 20-yard shot onto a post.

Kenedy also earned his side a penalty when he lured Phil Bardsley into a crude challenge but Joselu's miss from the spot - a weak effort that Pope saved comfortably - looked costly.

However, the loan signing's energy seemed to galvanise his team-mates and Lascelles' goal, soon after Ciaran Clark was denied by the impressive Pope, was reward for a hard-working performance.

Newcastle's defensive frailties once again surfaced however, as Vokes' header when under little pressure unluckily ended up in the net via Darlow's head.

Clarets back to gritty best

Dyche pleased with mentality of injury-hit Burnley

Burnley arrived on Tyneside on the back of four successive league and cup defeats and without key midfielder Steven Defour, who faces at least two months out with a knee injury.

While it is true Pope denied Newcastle on several occasions, this was the kind of determined performance by the Clarets that has seen them spend the season in the top half of the table.

This late point moves Sean Dyche's side up one place to seventh, leading the way of the teams outside the 'big six'.

Striker Ashley Barnes wasted an inviting chance when the game was goalless and it looked like another defeat was looming when Lascelles struck.

But Darlow's unfortunate own goal, after new signing Aaron Lennon had come on as a substitute, earned the Clarets their 18th point away from home this season.

Man of the match - Nick Pope (Burnley)

Kenedy was inspirational for Newcastle but without Nick Pope's excellence, Burnley would not have secured a point. The keeper hardly put a foot wrong, saving a penalty in addition to producing two other wonderful saves

'It's a pity for Joselu' - the managers

Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez:

"We created enough to win the game, we had enough chances to score the second or third goal and finish the game, but we didn't do it.

"For the effort, the way we were playing, we deserved to win.

"It's a pity because Joselu is working so hard but as a striker everybody is expecting you to score goals."

Burnley manager Sean Dyche:

"Newcastle started much better, we gave away a good goal and then our response was terrific.

"We've shown a lot of character. I'd have taken that after the first half because they were the better side. We still looked like we were finding our feet and it was almost a new group playing tonight, in the sense that they haven't played that many games together.

"We weren't making the connections you need, but that got better in the second half and, in the end, we were the side going for the win.

"It's frustrating when you haven't won for a while and we are having a tough run at the moment, but we've got 35 points on the board and we're back up to seventh in the Premier League."

Home is 'not so sweet' for Newcastle - the stats

Newcastle are winless in eight Premier League games at St James' Park (W0 D3 L5), their worst run since April 2009 (also eight without a win).

Burnley haven't won any of their last 51 Premier League games when they've conceded the first goal (D10 L41).

All three of Lascelles' goals in the Premier League this season have been headers from corners.

Joselu is the first Newcastle player to miss a Premier League penalty since Loic Remy on Boxing Day in 2013 against Stoke.

Pope has faced five Premier League penalties in just 22 appearances - Joselu's effort was the first one he has saved.

Kenedy became the first Brazilian to play for Newcastle in the Premier League since Claudio Cacapa in December 2008, and just the third Brazilian to appear for them in Premier League history along with Fumaca.

Karl Darlow is just the second Newcastle goalkeeper to score a Premier League own goal, after Shay Given in October 2007 against Everton.

What's next?

Newcastle head to London to face Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park (14:15 GMT) on Sunday - their second visit to the capital in a week following the FA Cup exit at Chelsea.

Burnley will welcome Premier League leaders Manchester City to Turf Moor on Saturday (12:30 GMT).