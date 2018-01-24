Lazio 3-0 Udinese

Match ends, Lazio 3, Udinese 0.
Former Manchester United winger Nani scored as Lazio cemented a top-three spot in Serie A with victory over Udinese.
An own goal by Brazilian defender Samir set the Rome club on the way to a third straight league win.
Nani, making his first league start since joining on loan from Valencia in August, drilled home the second early in the second half.
Brazilian forward Felipe Anderson made it 3-0 in the closing stages.
Lazio trail leaders Napoli by eight points.
Nani, a Champions League winner with United in 2008, has scored three goals for Lazio - two from the substitutes' bench.
Line-ups
Lazio
- 1Strakosha
- 13Fortuna dos Santos
- 3de Vrij
- 26Radu
- 8Basta
- 16ParoloSubstituted forMurgiaat 86'minutes
- 6Leiva
- 21Milinkovic-SavicSubstituted forLulicat 65'minutes
- 5J Lukaku
- 10Felipe Anderson
- 7Almeida da CunhaSubstituted forRomero Alconchelat 72'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Gabarrón Gil
- 15Jacinto Quissanga
- 18Romero Alconchel
- 19Lulic
- 20Caicedo
- 22Cáceres
- 23Guerrieri
- 25Vargic
- 27Ramos Marchi
- 66Cavaco Jordao
- 77Marusic
- 96Murgia
Udinese
- 1Bizzarri
- 17Nuytinck
- 5Larangeira
- 3Caetano de Souza SantosBooked at 45mins
- 19Stryger Larsen
- 6Fofana
- 23HallfredssonSubstituted forBalicat 79'minutes
- 72BarakSubstituted forde Paulat 55'minutes
- 97Pezzella
- 20López
- 18PericaBooked at 15minsSubstituted forJanktoat 64'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Angella
- 10de Paul
- 13Ingelsson
- 14Jankto
- 21Pontisso
- 22Scuffet
- 63Caiazza
- 64Donadello
- 66Jaadi
- 67Pizzignacco
- 99Balic
- Referee:
- Luca Banti
- Attendance:
- 23,000
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home46%
- Away54%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away4
- Corners
- Home3
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away5
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Lazio 3, Udinese 0.
Attempt saved. Rodrigo de Paul (Udinese) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Seko Fofana.
Corner, Udinese. Conceded by Lucas Leiva.
Corner, Udinese. Conceded by Wallace.
Attempt blocked. Jens Stryger Larsen (Udinese) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Samir (Udinese) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Lucas Leiva (Lazio).
Corner, Udinese. Conceded by Stefan Radu.
Goal!
Goal! Lazio 3, Udinese 0. Felipe Anderson (Lazio) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Senad Lulic with a through ball following a fast break.
Substitution
Substitution, Lazio. Alessandro Murgia replaces Marco Parolo.
Attempt missed. Seko Fofana (Udinese) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jakub Jankto.
Offside, Lazio. Luis Alberto tries a through ball, but Lucas Leiva is caught offside.
Hand ball by Senad Lulic (Lazio).
Corner, Udinese. Conceded by Felipe Anderson.
Corner, Udinese. Conceded by Thomas Strakosha.
Attempt saved. Rodrigo de Paul (Udinese) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Jakub Jankto with a through ball.
Substitution
Substitution, Udinese. Andrija Balic replaces Emil Hallfredsson.
Attempt missed. Rodrigo de Paul (Udinese) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Maxi López.
Attempt missed. Jakub Jankto (Udinese) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the right.
Attempt saved. Felipe Anderson (Lazio) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Senad Lulic.
Substitution
Substitution, Lazio. Luis Alberto replaces Nani.
Emil Hallfredsson (Udinese) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Jordan Lukaku (Lazio).
Corner, Udinese. Conceded by Wallace.
Substitution
Substitution, Lazio. Senad Lulic replaces Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.
Foul by Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Lazio).
Samir (Udinese) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Udinese. Jakub Jankto replaces Stipe Perica.
Attempt missed. Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Lazio) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Jordan Lukaku.
Attempt saved. Dusan Basta (Lazio) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.
Attempt blocked. Stipe Perica (Udinese) right footed shot from long range on the left is blocked. Assisted by Rodrigo de Paul.
Corner, Lazio. Conceded by Bram Nuytinck.
Corner, Lazio. Conceded by Stipe Perica.
Attempt blocked. Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Lazio) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Nani with a cross.
Corner, Lazio. Conceded by Samir.
Substitution
Substitution, Udinese. Rodrigo de Paul replaces Antonin Barak.
Foul by Giuseppe Pezzella (Udinese).
Marco Parolo (Lazio) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Jens Stryger Larsen (Udinese) wins a free kick in the defensive half.