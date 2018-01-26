Yeovil Town manager Darren Way's 11-year-old son Mason tells BBC Points West his Dad is the "ultimate one" ahead of Friday's FA Cup fourth-round tie against Jose Mourinho's Manchester United.

The League Two Glovers are the lowest-ranked side remaining in this season's competition.

Watch Yeovil Town v Manchester United live on BBC One and the BBC Sport app at 19:30 GMT; Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website.