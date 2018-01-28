Napoli 3-1 Bologna

Napoli are unbeaten in Serie A since Juventus defeated them on 1 December

Dries Mertens scored twice as Napoli recovered from falling behind after just 24 seconds to beat Bologna 3-1 and return to the top of Serie A.

Argentine forward Rodrigo Palacio headed in off the post to give the visitors the lead at the San Paolo.

Napoli were level when Ibrahima Mbaye made a mess of a clearance and put past his own keeper before Mertens' penalty gave the Naples club the lead.

Belgium forward Mertens sealed victory with a delicious curling finish.

The 30-year-old has scored 13 Serie A goals this season.

On Saturday, Sami Khedira and Gonzalo Higuain scored as Juventus beat nine-man Chievo to go two points clear at the top of the table.

But Napoli's sixth successive league win saw Maurizio Sarri's men go back above Juve.

Napoli have not won Serie A since 1990 when Diego Maradona was playing for them.

Meanwhile, Bologna are 12th in the table after a third defeat in four games.