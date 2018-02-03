Match ends, Aston Villa 3, Burton Albion 2.
Aston Villa 3-2 Burton Albion
Promotion hopefuls Aston Villa recorded their sixth successive league win at the expense of lowly Burton Albion.
The hosts took the lead when Scott Hogan tapped in after good work from Robert Snodgrass and Albert Adomah.
Adomah made it 2-0 after being played in by Snodgrass, but Ahmed Elmohamady put the ball in his own net to give the Brewers hope.
Jack Grealish put Villa back in control before debutant Liam Boyce's late consolation for Burton.
It is the first time third-placed Villa have won six games in a row since 1990, but Derby's home victory over Brentford meant they remain a point off second place.
After an even opening Steve Bruce's side took the lead when in-form striker Hogan scored his eighth of the season and top scorer Adomah looked to have made it comfortable when he added the second after the break.
However, the bottom-placed Brewers kept battling and Elmohamady's own goal put them back in it and, despite Grealish's volley, they set up a tense finish when Boyce scored in time added on.
It was not enough for Nigel Clough's side, though, and they remain three points adrift of safety.
Aston Villa assistant manager Colin Calderwood:
"We are very happy with the win although we were a little nervy near the end.
"We conceded a couple of strange goals which is unusual for Villa and hopefully it will not occur again.
"We got nervy when there was only one goal in it and you need your experienced players, who rose to the occasion."
Burton manager Nigel Clough:
"Given our present circumstances I do not think the team could have done any better, I think it was a brilliant performance.
"What we will try to do for the next 16 games is to play as we did against Villa.
"We will try and play with a smile on our face even if we are bottom of the league."
Line-ups
Aston Villa
- 1Johnstone
- 27El MohamadyBooked at 73mins
- 5Chester
- 26Terry
- 21Hutton
- 20Bjarnason
- 7SnodgrassBooked at 20minsSubstituted forTuanzebeat 67'minutes
- 14HourihaneSubstituted forJedinakat 83'minutes
- 10GrealishBooked at 69mins
- 37AdomahSubstituted forOnomahat 68'minutes
- 9Hogan
Substitutes
- 3Taylor
- 6Whelan
- 15Jedinak
- 18Onomah
- 28Tuanzebe
- 31Bunn
- 39Davis
Burton
- 1Bywater
- 2Brayford
- 5McFadzeanBooked at 52mins
- 6TurnerSubstituted forBoyceat 72'minutes
- 12FlanaganSubstituted forMurphyat 28'minutesBooked at 39minsSubstituted forAllenat 45'minutes
- 19Davenport
- 17Sordell
- 15NaylorBooked at 58mins
- 21Akpan
- 11Dyer
- 10AkinsBooked at 41mins
Substitutes
- 4Allen
- 7Murphy
- 23Buxton
- 24Campbell
- 25Barker
- 26Sbarra
- 27Boyce
- Referee:
- David Coote
- Attendance:
- 33,022
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away4
- Corners
- Home7
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Aston Villa 3, Burton Albion 2.
Goal!
Goal! Aston Villa 3, Burton Albion 2. Liam Boyce (Burton Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by John Brayford with a through ball.
Corner, Burton Albion. Conceded by John Terry.
Foul by Marvin Sordell (Burton Albion).
Alan Hutton (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Aston Villa 3, Burton Albion 1. Jack Grealish (Aston Villa) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ahmed El Mohamady with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Aston Villa. Mile Jedinak replaces Conor Hourihane.
Offside, Aston Villa. Jack Grealish tries a through ball, but Scott Hogan is caught offside.
Jack Grealish (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kyle McFadzean (Burton Albion).
Corner, Burton Albion. Conceded by James Chester.
Foul by Josh Onomah (Aston Villa).
Kyle McFadzean (Burton Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Birkir Bjarnason (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Liam Boyce (Burton Albion).
Foul by Scott Hogan (Aston Villa).
Jacob Davenport (Burton Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Jack Grealish (Aston Villa) hits the bar with a right footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Conor Hourihane following a corner.
Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Marvin Sordell.
Booking
Ahmed El Mohamady (Aston Villa) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Ahmed El Mohamady (Aston Villa).
John Brayford (Burton Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Substitution
Substitution, Burton Albion. Liam Boyce replaces Ben Turner because of an injury.
Delay in match Ben Turner (Burton Albion) because of an injury.
Goal!
Own Goal by Ahmed El Mohamady, Aston Villa. Aston Villa 2, Burton Albion 1.
Attempt saved. Lucas Akins (Burton Albion) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Ben Turner.
Attempt blocked. Ben Turner (Burton Albion) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Lloyd Dyer with a cross.
Corner, Burton Albion. Conceded by James Chester.
Foul by Alan Hutton (Aston Villa).
Lucas Akins (Burton Albion) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Booking
Jack Grealish (Aston Villa) is shown the yellow card.
Jack Grealish (Aston Villa) has gone down, but that's a dive.
Substitution
Substitution, Aston Villa. Josh Onomah replaces Albert Adomah.
Substitution
Substitution, Aston Villa. Axel Tuanzebe replaces Robert Snodgrass.
Goal!
Goal! Aston Villa 2, Burton Albion 0. Albert Adomah (Aston Villa) header from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Robert Snodgrass with a cross.
Robert Snodgrass (Aston Villa) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Jamie Allen (Burton Albion).
Offside, Aston Villa. John Terry tries a through ball, but Albert Adomah is caught offside.