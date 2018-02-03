Match ends, Sheffield Wednesday 1, Birmingham City 3.
Sheffield Wednesday 1-3 Birmingham City
-
Birmingham City kept up their strong recent form with a comfortable victory at nine-man Sheffield Wednesday.
David Davis poked in after the Owls failed to clear a corner before Jota made it 2-0 with a low shot from range that went through keeper Joe Wildsmith.
Marco Matias was red carded for an off-the-ball incident before Jota tapped in his second from a rebound.
Sub Lucas Joao pulled one back after the break before Daniel Pudil was sent off for a second bookable offence.
Joao's goal was Wednesday's first in four Championship games under new boss Jos Luhukay but they remain without a win in the league since Boxing Day.
The hosts went into the game off the back of a 3-1 FA Cup win over Reading but trailed within 10 minutes and things got worse when Jota's shot went under Wildsmith.
Luhukay took off defender Glenn Loovens for striker Lucas Joao after just 26 minutes as he sought a way back into the game but a red card for Matias, after an altercation with sub Cohen Bramall, and Jota's second goal effectively ended the game as a contest before the break.
The only downside for Blues, who have now taken 10 points from five Championship games this year, was having full-back Jonathan Grounds stretchered off in the first half.
Sheffield Wednesday manager Jos Luhukay:
"It was a disappointing day for us. It goes wrong, whatever can go wrong did in the first half.
"We went two goals behind where we made very big mistakes for the first and second goal.
"After that we also had the red card. I don't know what the referee has seen from that situation.
"From my position it was just a hot moment between two players but the referee decided for the red card so, for us, it was very hard."
Birmingham City manager Steve Cotterill:
"Our first-half performance we were really pleased with. In the second half, probably just that little 15 minutes that we were a little bit disappointed with.
"When they came out, they had nothing to lose, so we don't need to bet the ranch and go on and get a load of goals.
"All in all, we've had some things go against us this season.
"Maybe in the second half of the season those things are going to come back and be on our side."
Line-ups
Sheff Wed
- 28Wildsmith
- 46Venâncio
- 12LoovensSubstituted forLucas Joãoat 26'minutes
- 36PudilBooked at 68mins
- 16Palmer
- 8ButterfieldSubstituted forThornileyat 71'minutes
- 32Pelupessy
- 20Reach
- 6Fox
- 19Matias
- 17NuhiuSubstituted forBoydat 73'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Hunt
- 3Jones
- 18Lucas João
- 21Boyd
- 25Dawson
- 33Wallace
- 39Thorniley
Birmingham
- 13StockdaleBooked at 36mins
- 5Colin
- 4Roberts
- 12Dean
- 3GroundsSubstituted forBramallat 33'minutes
- 17NdoyeBooked at 79mins
- 6KieftenbeldSubstituted forGardnerat 75'minutes
- 27Jota
- 26DavisBooked at 77minsSubstituted forLoweat 84'minutes
- 20Boga
- 18Gallagher
Substitutes
- 8Gardner
- 10Jutkiewicz
- 14Adams
- 15Bramall
- 21Lowe
- 28Morrison
- 39Trueman
- Referee:
- Scott Duncan
- Attendance:
- 25,648
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home43%
- Away57%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away18
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away8
- Corners
- Home5
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Sheffield Wednesday 1, Birmingham City 3.
Corner, Birmingham City. Conceded by Frederico Venâncio.
Corner, Birmingham City. Conceded by Joe Wildsmith.
Attempt saved. Jeremie Boga (Birmingham City) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Jason Lowe.
Foul by Jason Lowe (Birmingham City).
Liam Palmer (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Lucas João (Sheffield Wednesday) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Liam Palmer.
Substitution
Substitution, Birmingham City. Jason Lowe replaces David Davis.
Attempt missed. Adam Reach (Sheffield Wednesday) left footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the right is high and wide to the left from a direct free kick.
Booking
Cheikh Ndoye (Birmingham City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Cheikh Ndoye (Birmingham City).
Lucas João (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Booking
David Davis (Birmingham City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by David Davis (Birmingham City).
Frederico Venâncio (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Craig Gardner (Birmingham City).
Lucas João (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by David Davis (Birmingham City).
George Boyd (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Birmingham City. Craig Gardner replaces Maikel Kieftenbeld.
Substitution
Substitution, Sheffield Wednesday. George Boyd replaces Atdhe Nuhiu.
Attempt missed. Maikel Kieftenbeld (Birmingham City) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Sheffield Wednesday. Jordan Thorniley replaces Jacob Butterfield.
Attempt missed. Jota (Birmingham City) left footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
Booking
Atdhe Nuhiu (Sheffield Wednesday) is shown the yellow card.
Dismissal
Second yellow card to Daniel Pudil (Sheffield Wednesday) for a bad foul.
Maxime Colin (Birmingham City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Daniel Pudil (Sheffield Wednesday).
Foul by Jacob Butterfield (Sheffield Wednesday).
David Davis (Birmingham City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Birmingham City. Conceded by Frederico Venâncio.
Attempt missed. Jacob Butterfield (Sheffield Wednesday) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Lucas João.
Foul by Liam Palmer (Sheffield Wednesday).
Harlee Dean (Birmingham City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Daniel Pudil (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Sam Gallagher (Birmingham City).
Attempt saved. David Davis (Birmingham City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jeremie Boga.
Goal!
Goal! Sheffield Wednesday 1, Birmingham City 3. Lucas João (Sheffield Wednesday) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Atdhe Nuhiu with a headed pass.
Lucas João (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick in the defensive half.