Peterborough United 0-1 Southend United
Chris Powell enjoyed a second-straight win since taking over as Southend United manager after an early Jason Demetriou penalty gave the Shrimpers victory at Peterborough United.
Demetriou fired in after just seven minutes after Peterborough goalkeeper Jonathan Bond caught the leg of Stephen McLaughlin inside the area.
Posh had a few good chances and would have levelled if League One top-scorer Jack Marriott had taken either a decent headed chance or two one-on-one opportunities either side of half-time, with visiting goalkeeper Mark Oxley denying the striker on all three occasions.
Southend central defender John White was carried off on a stretcher after injuring himself while attempting a tackle on Marriott, and - soon afterwards - Simon Cox and McLaughlin both narrowly fired wide for the visitors, who held on for a first away win since October.
Peterborough began the day just four points outside the play-offs but could not find a way past Oxley despite 10 minutes of additional time being added on in the second-half, largely due to White's injury.
Line-ups
Peterborough
- 1BondBooked at 6mins
- 2ShephardBooked at 81mins
- 27Taylor
- 5TafazolliBooked at 69mins
- 3Hughes
- 8ForresterSubstituted forMoriasat 71'minutes
- 42Grant
- 11Maddison
- 37CooperSubstituted forLloyd-McGoldrickat 70'minutes
- 14Marriott
- 26BogleSubstituted forDa Silva Lopesat 80'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Baldwin
- 10Lloyd-McGoldrick
- 15Ward
- 16Morias
- 18Da Silva Lopes
- 21Anderson
- 25O'Malley
Southend
- 1Oxley
- 24Demetriou
- 6Turner
- 48WhiteSubstituted forFerdinandat 54'minutes
- 3Coker
- 11McLaughlinBooked at 79mins
- 8Timlin
- 16YearwoodBooked at 37mins
- 7Kightly
- 9FortunéSubstituted forLadapoat 75'minutes
- 10Cox
Substitutes
- 5Ferdinand
- 13Bishop
- 17McGlashan
- 19Ladapo
- 20Klass
- 21Harrison
- 27Kyprianou
- Referee:
- Dean Whitestone
- Attendance:
- 5,114
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away4
- Corners
- Home11
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away17
