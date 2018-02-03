Peterborough United 0-1 Southend United

Chris Powell enjoyed a second-straight win since taking over as Southend United manager after an early Jason Demetriou penalty gave the Shrimpers victory at Peterborough United.

Demetriou fired in after just seven minutes after Peterborough goalkeeper Jonathan Bond caught the leg of Stephen McLaughlin inside the area.

Posh had a few good chances and would have levelled if League One top-scorer Jack Marriott had taken either a decent headed chance or two one-on-one opportunities either side of half-time, with visiting goalkeeper Mark Oxley denying the striker on all three occasions.

Southend central defender John White was carried off on a stretcher after injuring himself while attempting a tackle on Marriott, and - soon afterwards - Simon Cox and McLaughlin both narrowly fired wide for the visitors, who held on for a first away win since October.

Peterborough began the day just four points outside the play-offs but could not find a way past Oxley despite 10 minutes of additional time being added on in the second-half, largely due to White's injury.

Match report supplied by the Press Association.