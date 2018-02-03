Grimsby Town 1-1 Cheltenham Town

Will Boyle's second-half goal salvaged a point for Cheltenham as they drew at Grimsby.

Simeon Jackson had earlier given the hosts the lead as he made his debut following a deadline-day loan move from Walsall, but Gary Johnson's men ensured they returned to Gloucestershire with a point.

Grimsby took the lead inside the first three minutes as Luke Summerfield's free-kick caused chaos in the Cheltenham defence, with Brian Graham heading straight into the path of Jackson for the striker to tap in.

Joe Morrell mustered the visitors' first opportunity of the afternoon when the ball broke to him on the edge of the penalty area, but goalkeeper Ben Killip did well to palm away the effort.

Carl Winchester went close to levelling things for Cheltenham a few minutes into the second half, but his low drive drifted inches wide.

The visitors eventually got their equaliser when Morrell floated a free-kick into the box, where Boyle was on hand to turn the ball home and claim a point for his side.

