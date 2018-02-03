Grimsby Town 1-1 Cheltenham Town

Match ends, Grimsby Town 1, Cheltenham Town 1.
Will Boyle's second-half goal salvaged a point for Cheltenham as they drew at Grimsby.
Simeon Jackson had earlier given the hosts the lead as he made his debut following a deadline-day loan move from Walsall, but Gary Johnson's men ensured they returned to Gloucestershire with a point.
Grimsby took the lead inside the first three minutes as Luke Summerfield's free-kick caused chaos in the Cheltenham defence, with Brian Graham heading straight into the path of Jackson for the striker to tap in.
Joe Morrell mustered the visitors' first opportunity of the afternoon when the ball broke to him on the edge of the penalty area, but goalkeeper Ben Killip did well to palm away the effort.
Carl Winchester went close to levelling things for Cheltenham a few minutes into the second half, but his low drive drifted inches wide.
The visitors eventually got their equaliser when Morrell floated a free-kick into the box, where Boyle was on hand to turn the ball home and claim a point for his side.
Line-ups
Grimsby
- 30Killip
- 12Mills
- 6CollinsSubstituted forHall-Johnsonat 32'minutesBooked at 45mins
- 5Clarke
- 3Dixon
- 7Berrett
- 19Summerfield
- 39Jackson
- 18WilksSubstituted forJaiyesimiat 89'minutes
- 29Matt
- 34VernamSubstituted forDembeleat 66'minutes
Substitutes
- 9Hooper
- 20Jaiyesimi
- 21Vernon
- 25Woolford
- 27Dembele
- 31Hall-Johnson
- 35Warrington
Cheltenham
- 24Flinders
- 21GrahamBooked at 37minsSubstituted forAdebayoat 62'minutes
- 2Grimes
- 15BoyleBooked at 36mins
- 8Dawson
- 25Morrell
- 11Winchester
- 27Rodon
- 33ChatzitheodoridisSubstituted forSellarsat 62'minutes
- 7Pell
- 20EisaSubstituted forOdelusiat 62'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Atangana
- 14Adebayo
- 17Sellars
- 18Bower
- 22Lovett
- 29Odelusi
- 30Onariase
- Referee:
- David Webb
- Attendance:
- 3,352
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home46%
- Away54%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away7
- Corners
- Home11
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Grimsby Town 1, Cheltenham Town 1.
Zak Mills (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Elijah Adebayo (Cheltenham Town).
Corner, Grimsby Town. Conceded by Harry Pell.
Corner, Grimsby Town. Conceded by Scott Flinders.
Attempt saved. Diallang Jaiyesimi (Grimsby Town) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the top right corner.
Attempt missed. Jerell Sellars (Cheltenham Town) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a corner.
Attempt blocked. Elijah Adebayo (Cheltenham Town) header from the centre of the box is blocked.
Corner, Cheltenham Town. Conceded by Reece Hall-Johnson.
Hand ball by Diallang Jaiyesimi (Grimsby Town).
Substitution
Substitution, Grimsby Town. Diallang Jaiyesimi replaces Mallik Wilks because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Jamille Matt (Grimsby Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high following a set piece situation.
Reece Hall-Johnson (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Jerell Sellars (Cheltenham Town).
Foul by Siriki Dembele (Grimsby Town).
Kevin Dawson (Cheltenham Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Grimsby Town. Conceded by Scott Flinders.
Foul by Sanmi Odelusi (Cheltenham Town).
Nathan Clarke (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Joe Rodon (Cheltenham Town).
Siriki Dembele (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Reece Hall-Johnson (Grimsby Town) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner.
Attempt missed. Siriki Dembele (Grimsby Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right.
Corner, Grimsby Town. Conceded by Joe Rodon.
Goal!
Goal! Grimsby Town 1, Cheltenham Town 1. William Boyle (Cheltenham Town) header from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Joe Morrell following a set piece situation.
Foul by Nathan Clarke (Grimsby Town).
Elijah Adebayo (Cheltenham Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Luke Summerfield (Grimsby Town) right footed shot from long range on the left misses to the right from a direct free kick.
Foul by Jamie Grimes (Cheltenham Town).
Siriki Dembele (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Reece Hall-Johnson (Grimsby Town) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left.
Foul by Elijah Adebayo (Cheltenham Town).
Reece Hall-Johnson (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Mallik Wilks (Grimsby Town) header from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Grimsby Town. Siriki Dembele replaces Charles Vernam.
Corner, Grimsby Town. Conceded by Elijah Adebayo.
Foul by Carl Winchester (Cheltenham Town).
Simeon Jackson (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Cheltenham Town. Jerell Sellars replaces Ilias Chatzitheodoridis.