Rangers 1-2 Hibernian
Hibernian earned their second win of the season at Ibrox after Jamie MacLaren scored the decisive goal from the penalty spot.
The visitors took the lead in the first half when John McGinn rifled the ball home from 20 yards.
Rangers equalised through Sean Goss's free-kick, the midfielder sweeping the ball into the top corner.
Scott Allan was brought down inside the area moments later, and MacLaren converted.
Rangers could have cut the gap on leaders Celtic to 11 points with a game in hand by beating Neil Lennon's side.
Yet Hibs' second victory of the campaign in Govan sees them close to within two points of Gers in third, albeit having played a game more.
It was a 100mph start as play raged from end to end. Hibs came close to the opener on 10 minutes as Martin Boyle raced to the byline before picking out MacLaren - an early substitute for the injured Brandon Barker - but the striker was closed down by James Tavernier before he could finish.
The Australian did have the ball in the net moments later as he tucked home from Florian Kamberi's cross - but was immediately flagged for offside.
It was Rangers' turn to threaten next, but neither Josh Windass nor Jamie Murphy could beat Hibs goalkeeper Ofir Marciano after defender Ryan Porteous was caught dithering.
The pace of the Hibs attack was causing the home side problems, and they were fortunate that Kamberi's finishing was weak after MacLaren burned past Rangers centre-back David Bates.
Porteous came to Hibs' rescue on the half-hour mark as he prevented Alfredo Morelos slotting home after Windass picked out Daniel Candeias with a great ball over the top. But it was Hibs who grabbed the initiative four minutes before the break.
Candeias was hesitant in midfield and paid the price as McGinn robbed possession before drilling into the corner of the net from 25 yards out.
Candeias, Goss and Morelos all came close as Rangers stepped things up at the start of the second period. Morelos thought he had levelled on 64 minutes as he headed home Tavernier's back-post free-kick, but it was ruled out for offside.
The hunger missing from Rangers' first-half display evident after the break, but Marciano was proving hard to beat as he foiled attempts from Jason Holt and Windass.
Murty cranked up the noise level by throwing on striker Jason Cummings against his old side, and the lift had an almost immediate effect as Goss swept Rangers level with a deft free-kick on 73 minutes.
Marciano got a hand to the strike as the on-loan QPR man clipped it over the wall, but the goalkeeper could do nothing as it dropped over the line.
The hosts found themselves behind once more, though, as Tavernier's needless barge on Allan - making his second Hibs debut after rejoining from Dundee this week - resulted in a penalty for the visitors, which was rammed home by MacLaren.
Rangers again poured forward looking to salvage a point, but were left frustrated as Porteous produced a heroic block to deny Russell Martin.
Line-ups
Rangers
- 1Foderingham
- 2Tavernier
- 24Bates
- 33Martin
- 3John
- 23HoltSubstituted forCummingsat 71'minutesBooked at 87mins
- 27Goss
- 21CandeiasBooked at 15minsSubstituted forDochertyat 71'minutes
- 11Windass
- 28Murphy
- 20MorelosBooked at 77mins
Substitutes
- 4Cardoso
- 14Dodoo
- 15Herrera
- 17Hodson
- 25Alnwick
- 26Cummings
- 48Docherty
Hibernian
- 1Marciano
- 6BartleyBooked at 90mins
- 36PorteousBooked at 72mins
- 25AmbroseBooked at 63mins
- 16StevensonBooked at 57mins
- 17Boyle
- 23AllanSubstituted forShawat 78'minutes
- 7McGinnBooked at 76mins
- 10McGeouch
- 20BarkerSubstituted forMaclarenat 7'minutesSubstituted forSwansonat 90+1'minutes
- 22KamberiBooked at 88mins
Substitutes
- 11Swanson
- 14Rherras
- 19Maclaren
- 31Bell
- 32Shaw
- 33Murray
- 43Mackie
- Referee:
- William Collum
- Attendance:
- 49,986
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home55%
- Away45%
- Shots
- Home17
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away3
- Corners
- Home8
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away14
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Rangers 1, Hibernian 2.
Foul by Jason Cummings (Rangers).
Marvin Bartley (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Sean Goss (Rangers) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Foul by Alfredo Morelos (Rangers).
Efe Ambrose (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Hibernian. Danny Swanson replaces Jamie Maclaren.
Booking
Marvin Bartley (Hibernian) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Attempt blocked. Russell Martin (Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Greg Docherty (Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Dylan McGeouch (Hibernian).
Booking
Florian Kamberi (Hibernian) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Jason Cummings (Rangers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Jason Cummings (Rangers).
Marvin Bartley (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. David Bates (Rangers) header from the centre of the box misses to the left following a corner.
Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Lewis Stevenson.
Daniel Candeias (Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Marvin Bartley (Hibernian).
Delay in match Marvin Bartley (Hibernian) because of an injury.
Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Lewis Stevenson.
Substitution
Substitution, Hibernian. Oli Shaw replaces Scott Allan.
Jamie Murphy (Rangers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Marvin Bartley (Hibernian).
Booking
Alfredo Morelos (Rangers) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
John McGinn (Hibernian) is shown the yellow card.
Goal!
Goal! Rangers 1, Hibernian 2. Jamie Maclaren (Hibernian) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Penalty conceded by James Tavernier (Rangers) after a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty Hibernian. Scott Allan draws a foul in the penalty area.
Goal!
Goal! Rangers 1, Hibernian 1. Sean Goss (Rangers) from a free kick with a left footed shot to the top right corner.
Booking
Ryan Porteous (Hibernian) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Josh Windass (Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ryan Porteous (Hibernian).
Substitution
Substitution, Rangers. Greg Docherty replaces Daniel Candeias.
Substitution
Substitution, Rangers. Jason Cummings replaces Jason Holt.
Attempt saved. Josh Windass (Rangers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Jamie Murphy (Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Foul by David Bates (Rangers).
Florian Kamberi (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.