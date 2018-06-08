Richie Wellens: Oldham Athletic sack manager after relegation from League One

Richie Wellens also had two spells at Oldham as a player

Oldham Athletic have sacked manager Richie Wellens following their relegation from League One.

He was appointed in October having been in caretaker charge after John Sheridan's sacking on 25 September.

The 38-year-old led the Latics to 14 wins from 43 games in charge.

"While he was unable to guide us to safety after being appointed, it certainly wasn't due to a lack of professionalism and dedication on his part," said a club statement.

"The club will look to appoint a new manager as soon as possible and will be making no further comment at this time."

Wellens won his first four games as caretaker and was subsequently given the job on a permanent basis, with former Manchester United midfielder Paul Scholes and ex-Netherlands international Clarence Seedorf also having been linked with the role.

Despite his early good form in charge of the club, Oldham suffered a poor end to the season, winning just once in their last 12 games.

The Latics went into the final day of the season knowing a win against Northampton Town would keep them in the third tier.

However, a 2-2 draw coupled with Rochdale's win against Charlton Athletic ensured their relegation to League Two.