Jack Harrison: New Manchester City midfielder joins Middlesbrough on loan

Media playback is not supported on this device An Englishman in New York, playing with Villa & Pirlo

England Under-21 midfielder Jack Harrison has signed for Manchester City from sister club New York City FC and joined Middlesbrough on loan.

The 21-year-old has signed a three-and-a-half-year deal with the Premier League side but will spend the rest of the season with Championship side Boro.

He left Manchester United's academy at 14 to study in the United States.

"I can't wait to get started over here," Harrison said. "I'm looking forward to testing myself in England."

He added: "Middlesbrough are a good club, with Premier League experience, and they're in the mix for a return via the play-offs this season."

Harrison, who scored 14 goals in 59 MLS games at New York City, is Tony Pulis' first signing as Middlesbrough boss.

