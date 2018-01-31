Sam Jones, Nathan Thomas & Abo Eisa: Shrewsbury Town sign trio on deadline day

Sam Jones (right) made his Football League bow with Grimsby after a career spent in non-league

Shrewsbury have signed midfielder Sam Jones from Grimsby and winger Abo Eisa from Wealdstone, while winger Nathan Thomas has joined from Sheffield United for the rest of the season.

Jones, 26, joined on a two-and-a-half year deal for an undisclosed fee, and scored 13 goals in 45 Grimsby games.

Eisa, 23, signed an 18-month contract having scored 12 goals this term.

Loanee Thomas, also 23, has made just three appearances this season but scored in two of those for the Blades.

"I've done it at League Two, I've done it in the Conference, so hopefully I can push on and show that I can do it in League One," Jones said.

On Thomas, boss Paul Hurst said: "He's very talented and I think he's got that little bit extra. He can score special goals maybe when you need that little bit of magic."

Meanwhile, Eisa added: "It's a huge club and they are very ambitious. Being here is a really huge move for me."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.