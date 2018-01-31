Ipswich sign Nottingham Forest's Mustapha Carayol and Limerick's Barry Cotter

Ipswich is Mustapha Carayol's 12th club while Barry Cotter will play in England for the first time

Ipswich Town have signed Limerick defender Barry Cotter and winger Mustapha Carayol, after his release from Nottingham Forest.

Gambia international Carayol, 29, has signed a short-term deal at Portman Road until the end of the season.

He made 38 appearances for Forest after joining from Middlesbrough in August 2016, scoring three times.

Cotter, 19, has joined until 2021 for an undisclosed fee and can play at right-back, centre-half and midfield.

The Republic of Ireland youth international has spent much of January training with Ipswich and is the second player the Championship side have signed from the League of Ireland this month.

"I can't wait to get going now. It's a fantastic opportunity for me to learn here," Cotter told the club website.

