Fulham: Middlesbrough's Cyrus Christie and Newcastle's Aleksandar Mitrovic join

Cyrus Christie spent 2014 to 2017 at Championship side Derby County

Fulham have signed right-back Cyrus Christie from fellow-Championship club Middlesbrough for an undisclosed fee and Newcastle United striker Aleksandar Mitrovic on loan until the summer.

Republic of Ireland's Christie, 25, has signed a three-and-a-half-year deal, with the option of a further year.

The former Coventry and Derby man made 26 Middlesbrough appearances after signing for a reported £2.5m in 2017.

Mitrovic, 23, has scored twice in seven games for the Magpies this season.

Fulham's director of football, Tony Khan, told the club website: "Aleksandar is a talented player who has already amassed an impressive record at the highest levels of the game.

"Cyrus is a fantastic young player who brings both an international pedigree and a wealth of Championship experience with him."

Meanwhile, the west London club have terminated the season-long loan deal of Rafa Soares and the left-back has returned to parent club Porto.

