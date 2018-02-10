Match ends, Sheffield United 2, Leeds United 1.
Sheffield United 2-1 Leeds United
-
- From the section Championship
Billy Sharp's double earned Sheffield United a Yorkshire derby victory and spoiled Paul Heckingbottom's first game as Leeds United manager.
Heckingbottom, who replaced the sacked Thomas Christiansen last week, saw his side trail to Sharp's stunning second-minute volley from Mark Duffy's cross.
Pierre-Michel Lasogga's powerful header levelled the scores after the break.
But Sharp netted from the penalty spot to earn victory and ensure that Leeds' winless run stretched to eight games.
The win means the Blades move up to seventh in the Championship table, two points behind Bristol City and Fulham before the 15:00 GMT games, while Leeds are seven points adrift of the final play-off spot.
Sharp's brilliant opener was a fitting way to celebrate scoring the 200th league goal of his career and he could have made it 2-0 soon after but sent a close-range header over, while Duffy went close with a curling strike
But Leeds, who wore black armbands as a tribute to former player Liam Miller who died on Friday aged 36, also had chances.
Lasogga's fierce 25-yard strike went just wide, and a Pontus Jansson diving header was brilliantly saved by Jamal Blackman.
Substitute Pablo Hernandez's cross was powerfully headed in by Lasogga to level and bring the Whites hope of ending their six-match winless Championship run.
But it was 32-year-old Sharp who proved the matchwinner after John Fleck was tripped by Eunan O'Kane - scoring his 10th goal of the season and seventh in his past eight appearances against Leeds.
Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder:
"We needed it. I'm sick of banging on about how well we're playing and not getting results.
"People are looking at me as if I'm a bit of a nutter, going on about it. We're at the business end of the season and we need to pick wins up.
"The effect of having a new manager would have given their players a boost. It was never going to be easy and the game ebbed and flowed."
Leeds United manager Paul Heckingbottom:
"Getting beaten is not nice and I know when I look back at the first goal that there will be things I don't want to see.
"Sheffield United are, in my opinion, the best in the league at building momentum. They were keeping possession, playing forward and putting us under pressure.
"We had to change that and play forward more. We played on the front foot in the second half and we had more energy.
"There was a bit of apprehension - I could sense it - and I thought that lifted in the second half."
Line-ups
Sheff Utd
- 27Blackman
- 6Basham
- 19Stearman
- 5O'Connell
- 2Baldock
- 20EvansBooked at 44minsSubstituted forLundstramat 88'minutes
- 21DuffySubstituted forLeonardat 77'minutes
- 4FleckBooked at 90mins
- 3Stevens
- 9Clarke
- 10SharpBooked at 14minsSubstituted forHolmesat 90'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Lundstram
- 11Donaldson
- 12Wilson
- 14Leonard
- 24Lafferty
- 26Holmes
- 31Eastwood
Leeds
- 13Wiedwald
- 15Dallas
- 18Jansson
- 5Pennington
- 12De Bock
- 4ForshawBooked at 5mins
- 14O'Kane
- 23PhillipsSubstituted forEkubanat 78'minutes
- 10AlioskiSubstituted forSackoat 75'minutes
- 9Lasogga
- 7RoofeBooked at 19minsSubstituted forHernándezat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Lonergan
- 8Anita
- 19Hernández
- 22Cibicki
- 24Sacko
- 25Vieira
- 45Ekuban
- Referee:
- Andy Madley
- Attendance:
- 27,553
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home46%
- Away54%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away3
- Corners
- Home8
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away17
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Sheffield United 2, Leeds United 1.
Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Ryan Leonard.
Attempt blocked. Laurens De Bock (Leeds United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Caleb Ekuban (Leeds United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Hadi Sacko with a headed pass.
Booking
John Fleck (Sheffield United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Adam Forshaw (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by John Fleck (Sheffield United).
Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Matthew Pennington.
Substitution
Substitution, Sheffield United. Ricky Holmes replaces Billy Sharp.
Attempt missed. Pierre-Michel Lasogga (Leeds United) with an attempt from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Adam Forshaw.
Substitution
Substitution, Sheffield United. John Lundstram replaces Lee Evans.
Matthew Pennington (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Leon Clarke (Sheffield United).
Attempt missed. Pablo Hernández (Leeds United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is too high.
Caleb Ekuban (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Lee Evans (Sheffield United).
Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Matthew Pennington.
Foul by Eunan O'Kane (Leeds United).
Ryan Leonard (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Leon Clarke (Sheffield United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Enda Stevens.
Substitution
Substitution, Leeds United. Caleb Ekuban replaces Kalvin Phillips.
Substitution
Substitution, Sheffield United. Ryan Leonard replaces Mark Duffy.
Attempt missed. Pierre-Michel Lasogga (Leeds United) header from very close range misses to the right. Assisted by Pablo Hernández with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Chris Basham.
Kalvin Phillips (Leeds United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Jack O'Connell (Sheffield United).
Substitution
Substitution, Leeds United. Hadi Sacko replaces Ezgjan Alioski.
Foul by Leon Clarke (Sheffield United).
Adam Forshaw (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Sheffield United 2, Leeds United 1. Billy Sharp (Sheffield United) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Penalty Sheffield United. John Fleck draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Eunan O'Kane (Leeds United) after a foul in the penalty area.
John Fleck (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Eunan O'Kane (Leeds United).
Foul by Kalvin Phillips (Leeds United).
Lee Evans (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Pierre-Michel Lasogga (Leeds United) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Kalvin Phillips with a headed pass.
Attempt missed. Mark Duffy (Sheffield United) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right following a corner.
Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Laurens De Bock.