Match ends, MK Dons 1, Portsmouth 2.
Milton Keynes Dons 1-2 Portsmouth
Matt Clarke and Connor Chaplin scored late on as Portsmouth came from behind to beat MK Dons and end a five-match winless league run at Stadium MK.
Milton Keynes took a deserved lead midway through the first half after Josh Tymon's left-footed cross into the six-yard box was met by the onrushing Keiran Agard, whose effort was superbly saved by Pompey keeper Luke McGee.
The ball fell invitingly into the path of Ike Ugbo, who made no mistake, smashing home into an empty net to record his first Dons since his January loan move from Chelsea.
Portsmouth rallied late on and were rewarded with an equaliser five minutes from time when Dion Donohue's corner was met perfectly by Clarke inside the six-yard box, the Pompey man placing an emphatic header past keeper Lee Nicholls.
And the visitors' Chaplin stunned Stadium MK in the dying seconds with the winner after Donohue's pass was deflected into the forward's path, Chaplin poking home to snatch all three points.
Match report supplied by the Press Association.
Line-ups
MK Dons
- 1Nicholls
- 2Williams
- 5Wootton
- 3Lewington
- 25Brittain
- 6Upson
- 8CisséSubstituted forEbanks-Landellat 80'minutes
- 20TymonBooked at 70mins
- 27Ugbo
- 14Agard
- 11PawlettSubstituted forMcGrandlesat 58'minutes
Substitutes
- 13Sietsma
- 16Muirhead
- 18McGrandles
- 19Ebanks-Landell
- 21Nesbitt
- 22Rasulo
- 31Thomas-Asante
Portsmouth
- 1McGee
- 2Walkes
- 9Hawkins
- 5ClarkeBooked at 86mins
- 17Donohue
- 33Close
- 20ThompsonBooked at 90mins
- 26Evans
- 14RonanSubstituted forChaplinat 45'minutes
- 11KennedySubstituted forLoweat 45'minutes
- 8Pitman
Substitutes
- 18Lowe
- 19Chaplin
- 22Naismith
- 29Deslandes
- 30May
- 35Bass
- 37Widdrington
- Referee:
- John Brooks
- Attendance:
- 14,762
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home56%
- Away44%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away24
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away11
- Corners
- Home6
- Away9
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away15
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, MK Dons 1, Portsmouth 2.
Goal!
Goal! MK Dons 1, Portsmouth 2. Conor Chaplin (Portsmouth) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.
Hand ball by Ed Upson (MK Dons).
Booking
Nathan Thompson (Portsmouth) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Ike Ugbo (MK Dons) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Nathan Thompson (Portsmouth).
Booking
Matthew Clarke (Portsmouth) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Kieran Agard (MK Dons) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Matthew Clarke (Portsmouth).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Goal!
Goal! MK Dons 1, Portsmouth 1. Matthew Clarke (Portsmouth) header from very close range to the top right corner. Assisted by Dion Donohue with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Portsmouth. Conceded by George B Williams.
Attempt blocked. Ben Close (Portsmouth) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Conor McGrandles (MK Dons) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Conor Chaplin (Portsmouth).
Attempt missed. Brett Pitman (Portsmouth) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is high and wide to the left from a direct free kick.
Substitution
Substitution, MK Dons. Ethan Ebanks-Landell replaces Ousseynou Cissé.
Foul by Kieran Agard (MK Dons).
Nathan Thompson (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Callum Brittain (MK Dons).
Ben Close (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Brett Pitman (Portsmouth) hits the left post with a right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box following a corner.
Corner, Portsmouth. Conceded by Ousseynou Cissé.
Foul by Ousseynou Cissé (MK Dons).
Nathan Thompson (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, MK Dons. Conceded by Oliver Hawkins.
Ed Upson (MK Dons) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Dion Donohue (Portsmouth).
Conor McGrandles (MK Dons) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Oliver Hawkins (Portsmouth).
Ousseynou Cissé (MK Dons) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jamal Lowe (Portsmouth).
Foul by Ousseynou Cissé (MK Dons).
Conor Chaplin (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ousseynou Cissé (MK Dons).
Jamal Lowe (Portsmouth) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Booking
Josh Tymon (MK Dons) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Josh Tymon (MK Dons).
Matthew Clarke (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the attacking half.