Milton Keynes Dons 1-2 Portsmouth

Matt Clarke and Connor Chaplin scored late on as Portsmouth came from behind to beat MK Dons and end a five-match winless league run at Stadium MK.

Milton Keynes took a deserved lead midway through the first half after Josh Tymon's left-footed cross into the six-yard box was met by the onrushing Keiran Agard, whose effort was superbly saved by Pompey keeper Luke McGee.

The ball fell invitingly into the path of Ike Ugbo, who made no mistake, smashing home into an empty net to record his first Dons since his January loan move from Chelsea.

Portsmouth rallied late on and were rewarded with an equaliser five minutes from time when Dion Donohue's corner was met perfectly by Clarke inside the six-yard box, the Pompey man placing an emphatic header past keeper Lee Nicholls.

And the visitors' Chaplin stunned Stadium MK in the dying seconds with the winner after Donohue's pass was deflected into the forward's path, Chaplin poking home to snatch all three points.

Match report supplied by the Press Association.