Scottish League One
Alloa1Forfar0

Alloa Athletic v Forfar Athletic

Line-ups

Alloa

  • 1Parry
  • 2Taggart
  • 4Graham
  • 5McCart
  • 3Crane
  • 6FlemingSubstituted forRobertsonat 83'minutes
  • 7CawleySubstituted forCrossanat 67'minutes
  • 8HetheringtonBooked at 84mins
  • 10KirkpatrickSubstituted forSmithat 76'minutes
  • 11Flannigan
  • 9Stewart

Substitutes

  • 12Robertson
  • 14Renton
  • 15Crossan
  • 16Smith
  • 17McKeown
  • 18Monaghan
  • 21Wilson

Forfar

  • 1McCallum
  • 2WhyteSubstituted forEastonat 45'minutes
  • 4Munro
  • 5Travis
  • 3Bain
  • 7DingwallBooked at 90mins
  • 6MacKintoshBooked at 51mins
  • 11MaloneSubstituted forPetersat 66'minutes
  • 10HurstSubstituted forMaciverat 76'minutes
  • 9Aitken
  • 8MillarBooked at 81mins

Substitutes

  • 12Easton
  • 14Peters
  • 15Maciver
  • 16McBride
  • 17McNaughton
  • 18Starkey
  • 21Adam
Referee:
Grant Irvine
Attendance:
508

Match Stats

Home TeamAlloaAway TeamForfar
Possession
Home43%
Away57%
Shots
Home13
Away9
Shots on Target
Home6
Away3
Corners
Home4
Away9
Fouls
Home9
Away11

Live Text

Match ends, Alloa Athletic 1, Forfar Athletic 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Alloa Athletic 1, Forfar Athletic 0.

Attempt missed. Mark Millar (Forfar Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.

Booking

Russell Dingwall (Forfar Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Russell Dingwall (Forfar Athletic).

Callum Smith (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Forfar Athletic. Conceded by Andy Graham.

Corner, Forfar Athletic. Conceded by Callum Crane.

Corner, Forfar Athletic. Conceded by Neil Parry.

Attempt saved. Mark Millar (Forfar Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Attempt missed. Jon Robertson (Alloa Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by Jamie Bain.

Paul Crossan (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jamie Bain (Forfar Athletic).

Corner, Forfar Athletic. Conceded by Andy Graham.

Booking

Steven Hetherington (Alloa Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Steven Hetherington (Alloa Athletic).

Jamie Bain (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, Alloa Athletic. Jon Robertson replaces Garry Fleming.

Booking

Mark Millar (Forfar Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Iain Flannigan (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Mark Millar (Forfar Athletic).

Foul by Iain Flannigan (Alloa Athletic).

Dylan Easton (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Steven Hetherington (Alloa Athletic).

Jamie Bain (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Substitution

Substitution, Alloa Athletic. Callum Smith replaces Jordan Kirkpatrick.

Substitution

Substitution, Forfar Athletic. Ross Maciver replaces Greg Hurst.

Attempt missed. Greg Hurst (Forfar Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Attempt saved. Michael Travis (Forfar Athletic) header from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Corner, Forfar Athletic. Conceded by Scott Taggart.

Foul by Callum Crane (Alloa Athletic).

Josh Peters (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Ross Stewart (Alloa Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

Ross Stewart (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Andy Munro (Forfar Athletic).

Substitution

Substitution, Alloa Athletic. Paul Crossan replaces Kevin Cawley.

Substitution

Substitution, Forfar Athletic. Josh Peters replaces Eddie Malone.

Callum Crane (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Dylan Easton (Forfar Athletic).

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Raith Rovers25175351213056
2Ayr24153664323248
3Alloa2311573527838
4Arbroath22114742301237
5Stranraer2410593941-235
6East Fife2593133644-830
7Airdrieonians247893241-929
8Albion2364134556-1122
9Queen's Park2556142853-2521
10Forfar2563162552-2721
View full Scottish League One table

