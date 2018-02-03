League One: Raith Rovers go top after Ayr slip up to Alloa

Euan Murray gave Raith Rovers a 15-minute lead as they beat Queen's Park at Hampden

Raith Rovers moved top of League One following a comfortable 3-1 victory over bottom side Queen's Park.

Ayr United dropped down to second after losing 2-1 at home to Alloa, who moved up to fourth as a result.

Airdrie ended their four-match run without a win with a 1-0 victory at second-bottom Forfar.

East Fife also returned to winning ways with a 2-0 away victory over Stranraer, while Arbroath were 1-0 winners over Albion Rovers.

Promotion contenders Raith took the lead through Euan Murray after 15 minutes and team-mate Willis Furtado picked out the top corner following a fast break three minutes later to make it 2-0.

Liam Buchanan added a third on the half-hour mark, firing Bobby Barr's assist into the bottom corner, while Hearts loanee Aidan Keena pulled one back for the home side three minutes before the break.

The Spiders lost midfielder Gregor Fotheringham to a second yellow card at the death and remain stranded at the bottom.

League One top-scorer Lawrence Shankland took his tally to 17 for the season as his early strike from the edge of the box gave Ayr United the lead against Alloa.

However, Jamie McCart's close-range header four minutes later brought the visitors level and Ross Stewart put them ahead midway through the first half.

Midfielder Omar Kader's 28th-minute strike was enough to hand Arbroath a narrow 1-0 victory over Albion Rovers, extending their unbeaten league run to six matches as they moved up to third.

At Station Park, Dale Carrick glanced Darryl Duffy's header into the net five minutes before half-time in a 1-0 victory at second-bottom Forfar.

East Fife's Scott Linton converted a 58th-minute penalty after Chris McGowan brought down Kieran Millar in the box, and Mark Lamont doubled their lead three minutes later as he fired Millar's cross into the bottom corner to seal maximum points.