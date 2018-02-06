Jonathan Benteke: Oldham sign Christian Benteke's brother on short-term deal

Jonathan Benteke played for Standard Liege, Vise and Zulte-Waregem while in his native Belgium

Oldham Athletic have signed former Crystal Palace striker Jonathan Benteke on a deal until the end of the season.

The 22-year-old made one league appearance at Palace, where his older brother Christian remains part of the squad, before he was released at the end of the 2016-17 campaign.

His most recent spell was at Cypriot side Omonia Nicosia, where he spent the first part of the season.

The Belgian could feature against Blackburn in League One on Saturday.

