Match ends, Queens Park Rangers 2, Bolton Wanderers 0.
Queens Park Rangers 2-0 Bolton Wanderers
Two second-half headers gave QPR a deserved win against 10-man Bolton.
Bolton played most of the second half a man down as Mark Little was sent off for a mistimed tackle on midfielder Massimo Luongo.
QPR made the most of their numerical advantage shortly afterwards as Joel Lynch diverted Matt Smith's header into the net from Luke Freeman's free-kick.
And Smith made certain of the points late on with a well-timed header from Paul Smyth's cross in added time.
Rangers were the stronger side in the goalless first half, with Smith coming closest to breaking the deadlock twice with two headers over the crossbar after forcing a fine save from Ben Alnwick early on.
Defender David Wheater almost put the visitors ahead soon after the break but his header was tipped around the post by Alex Smithies before Little's dismissal.
The deadlock was broken shortly afterwards as a well-delivered free-kick from Luke Freeman was helped on its way by Smith and Lynch leaped highest to head QPR into the lead.
And, with time running out, Smyth picked out Smith to head in his eighth league goal of the season.
QPR manager Ian Holloway told BBC Radio London: "Even Ruud van Nistelrooy needed four chances to take one.
"I'm delighted with Matt (Smith) because I've been working him - we're bringing him in earlier than everyone else. We feel he can get a lot fitter than he has been before. He's feeling the benefit of it.
"Even though we didn't get what we deserved in the first half, we still kept going and we looked dangerous.
"The performance today I thought merited a pat on the back for my lads because I thought they were professional."
Bolton boss Phil Parkinson told BBC Radio Manchester:
"Mark Little's (feet) left the ground and he's given the ref a decision to make. Away from home, when you've got the weak officials we had today, it was always going to end up in a red.
"I can see why he's given that one, but I thought the all-round performance of all four officials was very poor.
"Loftus Road is a tight ground, the crowd are on top of you and Ian Holloway's jumping up and down appealing for everything and having a go at the ref at half-time.
"You need strong officials and we didn't have them today. I think if that had been a QPR player it would have been a yellow card."
Line-ups
QPR
- 1Smithies
- 5Onuoha
- 18Robinson
- 6Lynch
- 22Wszolek
- 21Luongo
- 11Scowen
- 7Freeman
- 3BidwellSubstituted forSmythat 64'minutes
- 17Smith
- 9WashingtonSubstituted forEzeat 82'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Furlong
- 13Ingram
- 20Baptiste
- 30Eze
- 33Chair
- 34Osayi-Samuel
- 37Smyth
Bolton
- 13Alnwick
- 32Burke
- 31Wheater
- 5Beevers
- 2LittleBooked at 54mins
- 17DerikSubstituted forMoraisat 81'minutes
- 24HenryBooked at 34mins
- 6VelaSubstituted forKaracanat 45'minutes
- 15Robinson
- 19WalkerSubstituted forLe Fondreat 69'minutes
- 10Ameobi
Substitutes
- 3Taylor
- 4Dervite
- 8Karacan
- 9Le Fondre
- 22Morais
- 33Howard
- 40Clough
- Referee:
- Scott Duncan
- Attendance:
- 12,638
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home69%
- Away31%
- Shots
- Home22
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away3
- Corners
- Home9
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Queens Park Rangers 2, Bolton Wanderers 0.
Goal!
Goal! Queens Park Rangers 2, Bolton Wanderers 0. Matt Smith (Queens Park Rangers) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Paul Smyth with a cross.
Foul by Massimo Luongo (Queens Park Rangers).
Sammy Ameobi (Bolton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Pawel Wszolek (Queens Park Rangers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Nedum Onuoha following a corner.
Corner, Queens Park Rangers. Conceded by Filipe Morais.
Corner, Queens Park Rangers. Conceded by Antonee Robinson.
Massimo Luongo (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Sammy Ameobi (Bolton Wanderers).
Attempt blocked. Massimo Luongo (Queens Park Rangers) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is blocked. Assisted by Eberechi Eze.
Attempt blocked. Josh Scowen (Queens Park Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Eberechi Eze.
Attempt blocked. Luke Freeman (Queens Park Rangers) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Eberechi Eze.
Corner, Bolton Wanderers. Conceded by Nedum Onuoha.
Matt Smith (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Mark Beevers (Bolton Wanderers).
Substitution
Substitution, Queens Park Rangers. Eberechi Eze replaces Conor Washington.
Attempt missed. Adam Le Fondre (Bolton Wanderers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by David Wheater following a set piece situation.
Foul by Massimo Luongo (Queens Park Rangers).
Karl Henry (Bolton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Bolton Wanderers. Filipe Morais replaces Derik.
Attempt missed. Sammy Ameobi (Bolton Wanderers) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Attempt missed. Matt Smith (Queens Park Rangers) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Pawel Wszolek with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Queens Park Rangers. Conceded by Karl Henry.
Corner, Queens Park Rangers. Conceded by Mark Beevers.
Corner, Bolton Wanderers. Conceded by Joel Lynch.
Offside, Queens Park Rangers. Joel Lynch tries a through ball, but Matt Smith is caught offside.
Goal!
Goal! Queens Park Rangers 1, Bolton Wanderers 0. Joel Lynch (Queens Park Rangers) header from very close range to the top left corner. Assisted by Matt Smith with a headed pass following a set piece situation.
Josh Scowen (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Sammy Ameobi (Bolton Wanderers).
Corner, Queens Park Rangers. Conceded by Mark Beevers.
Substitution
Substitution, Bolton Wanderers. Adam Le Fondre replaces Tyler Walker.
Attempt missed. Massimo Luongo (Queens Park Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Corner, Queens Park Rangers. Conceded by Ben Alnwick.
Attempt saved. Luke Freeman (Queens Park Rangers) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Pawel Wszolek.
Attempt blocked. Luke Freeman (Queens Park Rangers) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Paul Smyth (Queens Park Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Jack Robinson (Queens Park Rangers) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Luke Freeman with a cross.
Corner, Queens Park Rangers. Conceded by Reece Burke.
Substitution
Substitution, Queens Park Rangers. Paul Smyth replaces Jake Bidwell.