Boreham Wood 2-1 Gateshead

National League

Bruno Andrade scored twice as Boreham Wood maintained their National League play-off push with victory over mid-table Gateshead.

The midfielder took his tally for the season to 16 to secure Wood their third consecutive win, keeping them sixth in the table.

Andrade struck a spectacular opener, converting Morgan Ferrier's cross with an overhead kick, but Gateshead equalised early in the second half when Russell Penn's shot diverted in off Wes York.

Andrade scored the winner 15 minutes from time as he found the net from a tight angle after skipping past three defenders.

Match report supplied by the Press Association.