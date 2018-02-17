Boreham Wood 2-1 Gateshead

Match ends, Boreham Wood 2, Gateshead 1.
Bruno Andrade scored twice as Boreham Wood maintained their National League play-off push with victory over mid-table Gateshead.
The midfielder took his tally for the season to 16 to secure Wood their third consecutive win, keeping them sixth in the table.
Andrade struck a spectacular opener, converting Morgan Ferrier's cross with an overhead kick, but Gateshead equalised early in the second half when Russell Penn's shot diverted in off Wes York.
Andrade scored the winner 15 minutes from time as he found the net from a tight angle after skipping past three defenders.
Line-ups
Boreham Wood
- 1Smith
- 2SmithBooked at 38minsSubstituted forFoliviat 90'minutes
- 3Woodards
- 11AndradeBooked at 62mins
- 6Stephens
- 4Ricketts
- 10MurtaghBooked at 57mins
- 17Turley
- 19BalantaSubstituted forShakesat 65'minutes
- 24Davey
- 25FerrierBooked at 79mins
Substitutes
- 5Harfield
- 7Shakes
- 12Quigley
- 20Folivi
- 22Thomas
Gateshead
- 1Montgomery
- 2Vassell
- 3Barrow
- 10BurrowSubstituted forJohnsonat 78'minutes
- 7York
- 6Fyfield
- 8PeniketSubstituted forMcNallat 78'minutes
- 11PrestonSubstituted forGreenwoodat 73'minutes
- 13McLaughlin
- 16PennBooked at 86mins
- 24Fox
Substitutes
- 9Johnson
- 19McNall
- 21Hanford
- 26Williams
- 27Greenwood
- Referee:
- Sam Purkiss
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Boreham Wood 2, Gateshead 1.
Substitution
Substitution, Boreham Wood. Michael Folivi replaces Kane Smith.
Booking
Russell Penn (Gateshead) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Morgan Ferrier (Boreham Wood) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution
Substitution, Gateshead. Danny Johnson replaces Jordan Burrow.
Substitution
Substitution, Gateshead. Lewis McNall replaces Richard Peniket.
Goal!
Goal! Boreham Wood 2, Gateshead 1. Bruno Andrade (Boreham Wood).
Substitution
Substitution, Gateshead. Rees Greenwood replaces Jordan Preston.
Substitution
Substitution, Boreham Wood. Ricky Shakes replaces Angelo Balanta.
Booking
Bruno Andrade (Boreham Wood) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Kieran Murtagh (Boreham Wood) is shown the yellow card.
Goal!
Goal! Boreham Wood 1, Gateshead 1. Wes York (Gateshead).
Second Half
Second Half begins Boreham Wood 1, Gateshead 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Boreham Wood 1, Gateshead 0.
Booking
Kane Smith (Boreham Wood) is shown the yellow card.
Goal!
Goal! Boreham Wood 1, Gateshead 0. Bruno Andrade (Boreham Wood).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Post update
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.