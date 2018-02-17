Close menu
National League
Boreham WoodBoreham Wood2GatesheadGateshead1

Boreham Wood 2-1 Gateshead

Last updated on .From the section National League

Bruno Andrade scored twice as Boreham Wood maintained their National League play-off push with victory over mid-table Gateshead.

The midfielder took his tally for the season to 16 to secure Wood their third consecutive win, keeping them sixth in the table.

Andrade struck a spectacular opener, converting Morgan Ferrier's cross with an overhead kick, but Gateshead equalised early in the second half when Russell Penn's shot diverted in off Wes York.

Andrade scored the winner 15 minutes from time as he found the net from a tight angle after skipping past three defenders.

Match report supplied by the Press Association.

Line-ups

Boreham Wood

  • 1Smith
  • 2SmithBooked at 38minsSubstituted forFoliviat 90'minutes
  • 3Woodards
  • 11AndradeBooked at 62mins
  • 6Stephens
  • 4Ricketts
  • 10MurtaghBooked at 57mins
  • 17Turley
  • 19BalantaSubstituted forShakesat 65'minutes
  • 24Davey
  • 25FerrierBooked at 79mins

Substitutes

  • 5Harfield
  • 7Shakes
  • 12Quigley
  • 20Folivi
  • 22Thomas

Gateshead

  • 1Montgomery
  • 2Vassell
  • 3Barrow
  • 10BurrowSubstituted forJohnsonat 78'minutes
  • 7York
  • 6Fyfield
  • 8PeniketSubstituted forMcNallat 78'minutes
  • 11PrestonSubstituted forGreenwoodat 73'minutes
  • 13McLaughlin
  • 16PennBooked at 86mins
  • 24Fox

Substitutes

  • 9Johnson
  • 19McNall
  • 21Hanford
  • 26Williams
  • 27Greenwood
Referee:
Sam Purkiss

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Boreham Wood 2, Gateshead 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Boreham Wood 2, Gateshead 1.

  3. Substitution

    Substitution, Boreham Wood. Michael Folivi replaces Kane Smith.

  4. Booking

    Russell Penn (Gateshead) is shown the yellow card.

  5. Booking

    Morgan Ferrier (Boreham Wood) is shown the yellow card.

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, Gateshead. Danny Johnson replaces Jordan Burrow.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Gateshead. Lewis McNall replaces Richard Peniket.

  8. Goal!

    Goal! Boreham Wood 2, Gateshead 1. Bruno Andrade (Boreham Wood).

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Gateshead. Rees Greenwood replaces Jordan Preston.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Boreham Wood. Ricky Shakes replaces Angelo Balanta.

  11. Booking

    Bruno Andrade (Boreham Wood) is shown the yellow card.

  12. Booking

    Kieran Murtagh (Boreham Wood) is shown the yellow card.

  13. Goal!

    Goal! Boreham Wood 1, Gateshead 1. Wes York (Gateshead).

  14. Second Half

    Second Half begins Boreham Wood 1, Gateshead 0.

  15. Half Time

    First Half ends, Boreham Wood 1, Gateshead 0.

  16. Booking

    Kane Smith (Boreham Wood) is shown the yellow card.

  17. Goal!

    Goal! Boreham Wood 1, Gateshead 0. Bruno Andrade (Boreham Wood).

  18. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  19. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

