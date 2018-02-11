Al Masry hosts football for first time since 2012 Port Said tragedy

10,000 Al Masry fans attended the match at their stadium on Saturday

Egyptian club Al Masry has hosted its first competitive football match since the Port Said disaster in February 2012 which led to the death of more than 70 Al Ahly fans.

Al Masry played Green Buffaloes of Zambia in an African Confederation Cup preliminary round first leg fixture on Saturday, winning 4-0.

The club confirmed in the week of the match that Egypt's Interior Ministry had allowed the team to return to play competitively at their ground.

"We thank Major General Magdy Abdel Ghaffar (Egypt Interior Minster) after he gave the approval to come back and play in our stadium," Al Masry said in an official statement.

Saturday's match - which was played in front of 10,000 Al Masry fans - included goals for Masry's two Burkina Faso players, Aristide Bance and Mohamed Koffi.

Before kick-off, the occasion was marked by the release of white doves as a sign of peace.

"Returning to play in Port Said will be an additional motivation for us. Our supporters will add their charm and will lead us to get the result we're aiming for," Al Masry coach Hossam Hassan had said before the game.

Al Masry had returned to training at their home stadium last March, but had been playing their domestic league matches at the Bourg Al Arab Stadium in Alexandria.