Norwich City 1-1 Ipswich Town

Norwich's last-gasp goal stretched their unbeaten run in this fixture to 10 games

Timm Klose's header deep into stoppage time for Norwich denied Ipswich a first East Anglian derby win since 2009 in a dramatic finish at Carrow Road.

The visitors thought they had snatched victory in the penultimate minute of normal time as Luke Chambers headed in from a corner after a tense, even game.

But Klose nodded in with effectively the final touch to earn Norwich a draw.

Ipswich had controlled a goalless first half, before the Canaries responded with a brighter second-half display.

Ultimately, the draw did little to help either of the mid-table sides' relatively slim play-off hopes. But the Norfolk club went home happiest after rescuing a point and denying Ipswich boss Mick McCarthy his first win in the fixture.

Having switched to a three-at-the-back system, the Tractor Boys had the better of the first half but Norwich keeper Angus Gunn palmed away Martyn Waghorn's deflected set-piece shortly before the break.

The Canaries improved immediately after half-time, but Bartosz Bialkowski saved two well-hit James Maddison free-kicks, before also doing well to turn away Nelson Oliveira's bouncing effort.

The hosts' late pressure appeared in vain when Chambers nodded in at the other end, and the home fans were heading for the exits as Grant Hanley chased a seemingly lost cause to keep the ball in at the byeline and delivered a perfect cross for Klose to nod in and prompt scenes of wild celebration.

After the drama of the two late goals, the result left both sides level on points, eight below sixth-placed Bristol City.

Norwich City boss Daniel Farke:

"Obviously it was a big setback for us when we went behind so late in the game, but with this group I always know they have the mentality to come back, the fitness to come back and always have the ability to score a goal.

"The stats show that we have scored more goals in the final 30 minutes of games than any other team in the Championship this season - and this was another one.

"Sometimes a late equaliser like this feels better than an easy win, even though you are only getting one point.

"I thought it was a typical crazy derby game, with aggressive tackles, duels and the two late goals."

Ipswich Town manager Mick McCarthy:

"I thought we played very well but we just let our guard down in the 95th minute.

"In the first half I thought we attacked and defended well and in the second half we worked really hard, got our blocks in and got our goal near the end.

"I would say we did our job well for 95 minutes, but unfortunately we couldn't see it out."