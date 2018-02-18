Norwich City 1-1 Ipswich Town

Championship
Timm Klose's header deep into stoppage time for Norwich denied Ipswich a first East Anglian derby win since 2009 in a dramatic finish at Carrow Road.

The visitors thought they had snatched victory in the penultimate minute of normal time as Luke Chambers headed in from a corner after a tense, even game.

But Klose nodded in with effectively the final touch to earn Norwich a draw.

Ipswich had controlled a goalless first half, before the Canaries responded with a brighter second-half display.

Ultimately, the draw did little to help either of the mid-table sides' relatively slim play-off hopes. But the Norfolk club went home happiest after rescuing a point and denying Ipswich boss Mick McCarthy his first win in the fixture.

Having switched to a three-at-the-back system, the Tractor Boys had the better of the first half but Norwich keeper Angus Gunn palmed away Martyn Waghorn's deflected set-piece shortly before the break.

The Canaries improved immediately after half-time, but Bartosz Bialkowski saved two well-hit James Maddison free-kicks, before also doing well to turn away Nelson Oliveira's bouncing effort.

The hosts' late pressure appeared in vain when Chambers nodded in at the other end, and the home fans were heading for the exits as Grant Hanley chased a seemingly lost cause to keep the ball in at the byeline and delivered a perfect cross for Klose to nod in and prompt scenes of wild celebration.

After the drama of the two late goals, the result left both sides level on points, eight below sixth-placed Bristol City.

Norwich City boss Daniel Farke:

"Obviously it was a big setback for us when we went behind so late in the game, but with this group I always know they have the mentality to come back, the fitness to come back and always have the ability to score a goal.

"The stats show that we have scored more goals in the final 30 minutes of games than any other team in the Championship this season - and this was another one.

"Sometimes a late equaliser like this feels better than an easy win, even though you are only getting one point.

"I thought it was a typical crazy derby game, with aggressive tackles, duels and the two late goals."

Ipswich Town manager Mick McCarthy:

"I thought we played very well but we just let our guard down in the 95th minute.

"In the first half I thought we attacked and defended well and in the second half we worked really hard, got our blocks in and got our goal near the end.

"I would say we did our job well for 95 minutes, but unfortunately we couldn't see it out."

Line-ups

Norwich

  • 1Gunn
  • 31Hanley
  • 6Zimmermann
  • 15Klose
  • 4ReedSubstituted forVrancicat 90+2'minutes
  • 27TetteySubstituted forHernándezat 90+2'minutes
  • 10LeitnerBooked at 58mins
  • 26Lewis
  • 23Maddison
  • 9Oliveira
  • 11MurphySubstituted forSrbenyat 84'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Pinto
  • 8Vrancic
  • 12Watkins
  • 18Stiepermann
  • 25Hernández
  • 32Srbeny
  • 33McGovern

Ipswich

  • 33Bialkowski
  • 27Carter-Vickers
  • 4Chambers
  • 6Webster
  • 2IorfaSubstituted forSpenceat 79'minutesBooked at 82mins
  • 25GleesonSubstituted forHyamat 67'minutes
  • 8SkuseBooked at 65mins
  • 16ConnollyBooked at 67mins
  • 3Knudsen
  • 9WaghornBooked at 80mins
  • 14GarnerBooked at 55minsSubstituted forMcGoldrickat 62'minutes

Substitutes

  • 10McGoldrick
  • 11Celina
  • 12Spence
  • 18Ward
  • 19Hyam
  • 24Crowe
  • 32Carayol
Referee:
David Coote
Attendance:
27,100

Match Stats

Home TeamNorwichAway TeamIpswich
Possession
Home65%
Away35%
Shots
Home15
Away8
Shots on Target
Home4
Away4
Corners
Home4
Away5
Fouls
Home13
Away22

Live Text

Match ends, Norwich City 1, Ipswich Town 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Norwich City 1, Ipswich Town 1.

Goal!

Goal! Norwich City 1, Ipswich Town 1. Timm Klose (Norwich City) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Grant Hanley with a cross.

Offside, Ipswich Town. David McGoldrick tries a through ball, but Martyn Waghorn is caught offside.

Substitution

Substitution, Norwich City. Mario Vrancic replaces Harrison Reed.

Substitution

Substitution, Norwich City. Onel Hernández replaces Alexander Tettey.

Foul by Christoph Zimmermann (Norwich City).

Martyn Waghorn (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Goal!

Goal! Norwich City 0, Ipswich Town 1. Luke Chambers (Ipswich Town) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Martyn Waghorn with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Ipswich Town. Conceded by Harrison Reed.

Foul by Jamal Lewis (Norwich City).

Jordan Spence (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Dennis Srbeny (Norwich City).

Cameron Carter-Vickers (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Jamal Lewis (Norwich City).

David McGoldrick (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Norwich City. Dennis Srbeny replaces Josh Murphy.

Offside, Ipswich Town. Cameron Carter-Vickers tries a through ball, but Martyn Waghorn is caught offside.

Attempt missed. Harrison Reed (Norwich City) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by James Maddison.

Booking

Jordan Spence (Ipswich Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Jamal Lewis (Norwich City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Jordan Spence (Ipswich Town).

Booking

Martyn Waghorn (Ipswich Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Timm Klose (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Martyn Waghorn (Ipswich Town).

Attempt blocked. Nélson Oliveira (Norwich City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by James Maddison.

Substitution

Substitution, Ipswich Town. Jordan Spence replaces Dominic Iorfa.

Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by Bartosz Bialkowski.

Attempt blocked. James Maddison (Norwich City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Moritz Leitner.

Moritz Leitner (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Luke Hyam (Ipswich Town).

Offside, Norwich City. Angus Gunn tries a through ball, but Nélson Oliveira is caught offside.

Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by Bartosz Bialkowski.

Attempt saved. Nélson Oliveira (Norwich City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Josh Murphy.

Attempt missed. Jamal Lewis (Norwich City) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left following a corner.

Attempt blocked. Josh Murphy (Norwich City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by James Maddison.

Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by Cameron Carter-Vickers.

James Maddison (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Martyn Waghorn (Ipswich Town).

Harrison Reed (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

