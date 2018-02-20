Bolton Wanderers 1-0 Sunderland

Zach Clough's first goal of the season sealed the win for Bolton

Bolton edged past fellow Championship strugglers Sunderland to send the Black Cats to the bottom of the table.

Zach Clough's poked near-post finish from Filipe Morais' free-kick in the first half proved enough as Bolton moved up a place past Birmingham City.

Ashley Fletcher forced goalkeeper Ben Alnwick into a save one-on-one before both Adam Le Fondre and Jem Karacan went close to making it 2-0.

Alnwick tipped over Callum McManaman's late shot to seal the win for Bolton.

Defeat coupled with Burton's 2-1 win at Barnsley means Sunderland are now two points behind the Tykes in 23rd, although with 21st-placed Hull losing 3-1 at Middlesbrough they remain three points from safety.

Chris Coleman's side are now winless in five league games and have taken just four points from a possible 24 on offer so far in 2018.

While Bolton's first home win over Sunderland in six attempts came courtesy of Clough's first goal since returning to the club on loan from Nottingham Forest, they could have made the game safe earlier.

Le Fondre's free header from close-range was brilliantly saved by Lee Camp before Karacan struck the bar on the follow-up and Sammy Ameobi also curled narrowly wide in the second-half.

Sunderland's next Championship game is against rivals Middlesbrough at the Stadium of Light on Saturday.

Bolton manager Phil Parkinson:

"If we have had a bit of fortune with the goal then the people who follow Bolton will say it's long overdue.

"We said nothing will be decided on this game but with Sunderland below us in the table it is a huge win.

"We dug really deep and I have got to credit the character of the lads. People expected us to win and that's a different kind of pressure but we handled it well."

Sunderland manager Chris Coleman:

"We get given a throw-in by the referee but the linesman flags and says it was handball and from the resulting free-kick it is handball by one of their players but the goal is given.

"You can't blame us for being slightly frustrated with decisions like that. I thought the referee was indecisive all night. He got it drastically wrong on both counts. It was a bizarre decision.

"I never ever make excuses for my team. If we play badly I will say that but I can't say we deserved to lose that game."