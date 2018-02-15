Match ends, FC Astana 1, Sporting Lisbon 3.
FC Astana v Sporting Lisbon
-
Line-ups
FC Astana
- 1Eric
- 4Shitov
- 27LogvinenkoBooked at 62mins
- 5Anicic
- 77Shomko
- 18MaevskiBooked at 81mins
- 23Twumasi
- 15BeysebekovBooked at 80mins
- 6KleinheislerSubstituted forStanojevicat 56'minutes
- 14TomasovSubstituted forMurtazaevat 86'minutes
- 9DespotovicSubstituted forMaliyat 64'minutes
Substitutes
- 19Zainutdinov
- 25Maliy
- 35Mokin
- 44Postnikov
- 45Murtazaev
- 88Stanojevic
Sporting
- 1Rui Patrício
- 92Piccini
- 4CoatesBooked at 25mins
- 6Almeida Pinto
- 5Fábio CoentrãoSubstituted forBattagliaat 58'minutes
- 14CarvalhoBooked at 76mins
- 20Ruiz
- 77Batalha MartinsSubstituted forRodrigues Ribeiroat 85'minutes
- 8Borges Fernandes
- 9Acuña
- 88DoumbiaSubstituted forMonteroat 61'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Rodrigues Ribeiro
- 11César Zanaki
- 13Ristovski
- 16Battaglia
- 18Salin
- 40Montero
- 93da Conceição Leão
- Referee:
- Ruddy Buquet
- Attendance:
- 29,737
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home35%
- Away65%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away16
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away10
- Corners
- Home5
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home16
- Away5
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, FC Astana 1, Sporting Lisbon 3.
Corner, Sporting Lisbon. Conceded by Nenad Eric.
Attempt saved. Bruno Fernandes (Sporting Lisbon) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by William Carvalho.
Marcos Acuña (Sporting Lisbon) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Marko Stanojevic (FC Astana).
Offside, FC Astana. Igor Shitov tries a through ball, but Patrick Twumasi is caught offside.
Offside, Sporting Lisbon. Rui Patrício tries a through ball, but Bryan Ruiz is caught offside.
Offside, FC Astana. Marin Anicic tries a through ball, but Patrick Twumasi is caught offside.
Marin Anicic (FC Astana) hits the right post with a left footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Dmitriy Shomko.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Astana. Roman Murtazaev replaces Marin Tomasov.
Rodrigo Battaglia (Sporting Lisbon) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ivan Maevski (FC Astana).
Substitution
Substitution, Sporting Lisbon. Rubén Ribeiro replaces Gelson Martins.
Attempt missed. Marcos Acuña (Sporting Lisbon) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left following a set piece situation.
Booking
Ivan Maevski (FC Astana) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Bruno Fernandes (Sporting Lisbon) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Ivan Maevski (FC Astana).
Booking
Abzal Beysebekov (FC Astana) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Marcos Acuña (Sporting Lisbon) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Abzal Beysebekov (FC Astana).
Attempt missed. Patrick Twumasi (FC Astana) header from the right side of the six yard box misses to the right. Assisted by Dmitriy Shomko with a cross.
Booking
William Carvalho (Sporting Lisbon) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by William Carvalho (Sporting Lisbon).
Marko Stanojevic (FC Astana) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Bruno Fernandes (Sporting Lisbon) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right following a corner.
Corner, Sporting Lisbon. Conceded by Nenad Eric.
Attempt saved. Gelson Martins (Sporting Lisbon) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Cristiano Piccini.
Attempt blocked. Bruno Fernandes (Sporting Lisbon) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Gelson Martins.
Attempt saved. Gelson Martins (Sporting Lisbon) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Cristiano Piccini.
Bruno Fernandes (Sporting Lisbon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ivan Maevski (FC Astana).
Substitution
Substitution, FC Astana. Sergiy Maliy replaces Djorde Despotovic.
Attempt missed. Bryan Ruiz (Sporting Lisbon) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Marcos Acuña with a cross following a set piece situation.
Dismissal
Second yellow card to Yuri Logvinenko (FC Astana) for a bad foul.
Fredy Montero (Sporting Lisbon) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Yuri Logvinenko (FC Astana).
Substitution
Substitution, Sporting Lisbon. Fredy Montero replaces Seydou Doumbia.
Offside, FC Astana. Dmitriy Shomko tries a through ball, but Abzal Beysebekov is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Dmitriy Shomko (FC Astana) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Igor Shitov.