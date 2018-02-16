Close menu

Alex McLeish: New Scotland boss hopes to get Tartan Army 'onside'

Alex McLeish
Alex McLeish has taken on the Scotland job for a second time

Alex McLeish insists he is the "right man" for the Scotland head coach job and hopes he can bring dissenting fans round to that view.

McLeish, who has a contract until 2020, replaces Gordon Strachan 11 years after leaving the job for Birmingham City.

The 59-year-old will lead the Scots into their Uefa Nations League and Euro 2020 qualifying campaigns.

"I can understand that opinion can be divided but it's up to me to try and get those guys onside," he said.

"I hope that the Tartan Army can come to, I wouldn't say forgive me, but I hope they can come round and say, 'McLeish is right, he is the man for the job'.

Scotland have pace and energy - McLeish

"A lot of people would say, 'he left us so he's persona non grata' but I'm here and I'm here to do the business.

"I had pretty good success [in England] in a real whirlwind of four or five years or so with promotion, a Carling Cup, ninth position Premier League and it was all really fighting fire as well with no budgets or anything.

"That's why I feel that my experience has been greatly enhanced and that I can help the Scottish nation to get to the Euros."

'It's meant to be'

The Scottish FA were unsuccessful in their attempt to recruit Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill prior to appointing McLeish.

"My name has always been in there," former Rangers, Genk and Zamalek boss McLeish told BBC Scotland. "I was waiting on a call.

"I actually thought Michael might turn it down and I would get the job and I believe I'm the right man for this job.

"He was the first choice, I accept that. I see it as a bit of fate and it's meant to be. I've got to make the most of that and I believe that I can do.

Michael O'Neill
O'Neill turned down Scotland and extended his contract with Northern Ireland

"Even when I went to Belgium and Egypt for a couple of years, I worked with teams with half a chance. That was why I went and I had pretty good success rates with them - 50-odd% rate in Belgium and 60-odd in Egypt.

"I really enjoyed the stints there and I said when I came back that that's the kind of challenge I want domestically and when nothing of that ilk came in England and then all of a sudden Gordon left the Scotland job, I thought, 'that's a challenge that I would absolutely love'."

McLeish's first games in charge will be against Costa Rica and Hungary next month, followed by further friendly matches in Peru in May and Mexico in June.

His debut competitive games will be the Uefa Nations League encounters against Albania at home on 10 September, then in Israel on 11 October.

McLeish's former Aberdeen and Scotland team-mate Strachan was unable to end Scotland's long wait to get back to a major tournament, which now stretches back almost 20 years.

However, the Scots have not lost a competitive match since November 2016 and have won four of their past eight games.

"I think we missed [World Cup qualification] by a whisker there and Gordon Strachan had a great 2017," McLeish explained.

"There are a lot of exciting youngsters coming through with pace and energy. I'm not saying they'll be going straight into the team but it gives me a lot of hope.

"He was very close to it. If I can carry that momentum on, then I've got these guys a year older and getting more experience and they're surely going to be at a better level and that's why I feel it gives us a better chance, mixed of course with the experienced guys and the tactical nous that these guys have."

timeline

'Not a resuscitation job' - analysis

Former Scotland manager Craig Brown on BBC Radio Scotland

It's an excellent choice. This is a maintenance job because the team has actually been playing quite well in the last year or so and the results have been favourable. So, it's not a resuscitation job to take over the Scottish team at the moment.

We have got to get the national team of Scotland to qualify and therefore we've got to get a top manager, the best we can and I do think, under the circumstances, we have the best we can - an experienced guy who wears his heart on his sleeve, he knows the game inside out, he's been at international level 77 times [as a player] with Scotland, he's managed the team successfully.

I do think now we've got a man who can take Scotland to the next major tournament coming up and that will develop the game massively. t's the the national team which is the important factor in terms of development of the game and interest in the game.

  • Comment posted by WalkInThePark, at 13:14 16 Feb 2018

    "During the recruitment process he received resounding endorsements from several influential figures in the game" = "The only other applicant was Barbara, 78, from County Durham".

  • Comment posted by WoolieMiller, at 12:53 16 Feb 2018

    Totally uninspiring choice from an organisation with no CEO or Deputy CEO... who is even making these decisions...? SFA is a laughing stock.

  • Comment posted by bortiuk, at 13:12 16 Feb 2018

    I hope he gets the reception from the fans he deserves after deserting the team last time. A few quick losses and he should be sacked.

  • Comment posted by Atlas Shrugging, at 12:56 16 Feb 2018

    Nice guy, but his appointment is the bottom of a barrel, that has been scraped many times before. This will not take Scotland forward.

  • Comment posted by BigJimHamilton, at 13:17 16 Feb 2018

    Being a strict disciplinarian, he should have the players on a tight mcleish

  • Comment posted by arsenal13, at 12:50 16 Feb 2018

    another yes man who will pick his pals .did it the last time when we got beat from Georgia .

  • Comment posted by WalkInThePark, at 13:01 16 Feb 2018

    "Alex McLeish is a true Scotland legend". LOLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLL

  • Comment posted by david, at 13:43 16 Feb 2018

    Sorry, as much as I want to, I cannot buy into this appointment.

    It is taking Scotland backwards and that is simply not good enough.

    I hope I'm wrong.

  • Comment posted by GhillieDhu, at 22:01 16 Feb 2018

    How low and incompetent do the Scottish football authorities get? Typified by the appointment of this clown who can barely string a coherent sentence together. It has got so bad that even the Scottish fans are laughing at their own national set up - doubly sad because for once in ages we have some real quality young players.

    High time for a total purge starting the fossils in charge now.

  • Comment posted by Helen, at 17:08 16 Feb 2018

    Gordon Strachan had the team playing good football and should never had been sacked.. This appointment is a backward step, says it all about the eejets running the SFA

  • Comment posted by Lord Bagg, at 14:08 16 Feb 2018

    Not true that you lot have zero good players. As a Liverpool fan I've watched a lot of Andy Robertson this year and he's genuinely top class. If he continues working and improving, he'll go on to be one of the top full backs in the PL.

  • Comment posted by chunkymonkey, at 22:30 16 Feb 2018

    Coops11 @ 273. WRONG. I’m a Scotland fan who’s fed up with the ‘handshake’ brigade who poison Scottish football.

  • Comment posted by Dkr, at 13:24 16 Feb 2018

    A lot of angry bitter supporters out today, personally I wouldn't trust their opinions on any manager, remember the Tartan Army thought Levein and Burley would be good appointments, and look how well those two idiots turned out.

    The sad fact is no one wants the Scotland job as we don't have any decent players to pick from.

  • Comment posted by knucklonian, at 13:27 16 Feb 2018

    footyfan94 @ #28

    McLeish wasn't in charge for the home win against France. He was in charge for the win in Paris where Landreau, in the French goal, had a mare. McLeish was also in charge for flukey wins against Georgia, an abject loss in Tbilisi and setting up for defeat playing Italy away.

    Unfortunate at home against Italy and a good home win against Ukraine doesn't really do it for me.

  • Comment posted by knucklonian, at 13:23 16 Feb 2018

    Courting Michael O'Neill was misguided, selecting McLeish is simply moronic. Defeatist in his management the first time around, I wouldn't be surprised to hear him spout the same nonsense that Strachan did about Scottish genetics, rather than admit his own failings.

  • Comment posted by Gravy Train, at 13:20 16 Feb 2018

    Deserter re employed by incompetents subsidised by morons. How patriotic.

  • Comment posted by Jmac, at 00:58 17 Feb 2018

    I think McLeish will do a great job ,in fact I'm so confident in his honesty and ability I'm going to invest that $33,000,000.00 in William Hills as soon as Dr Henry Abouja of The Sandancer Bank of Ghana sends it to my account.

  • Comment posted by Eddie, at 00:13 17 Feb 2018

    Coops11, you need to to look at the honesty of Scottish football, the problems are not due to Celtic bitterness but in relation to a dreadfully run association within a bigoted society. We are a beaten team because we will never be united.

  • Comment posted by chunkymonkey, at 23:22 16 Feb 2018

    Strachan lost the job because he presided over the failure to reach a tournament. Thing is, so did McLeish. Tell me again why he got the job ? Doh !!

  • Comment posted by Jaymac1, at 22:50 16 Feb 2018

    McLeish as as Welcome as a fart in a spacesuit.

    SFA are not fit for purpose.

    A New order is imperative.

    Kick out the hierarchy that sanctioned Armageddon when the losers hit liquidation, and sanctioned EBT's.

    New Order.

    Bunch of cheats.

