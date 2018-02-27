Saido Berahino's two-year goal drought: Test your knowledge of other dry runs

It is two years to the day since West Brom beat Crystal Palace 3-2 in a game which has become notable for one thing - it was the last time Saido Berahino scored.

Berahino has since served an eight-week suspension, joined Stoke for £12m, and made 43 appearances - including a start for Stoke's Under-21s against Bury in the Football League Trophy.

In the Premier League alone, he has played 2,128 minutes and had 43 shots, 15 of which were on target.

The dry run is all the more noteworthy given his previous exploits - he scored 20 times during the 2013-14 season, and was heavily linked with a move to Spurs.

As far as scoring droughts go, he's in pretty good company...