Sunderland 3-3 Middlesbrough

Callum McManaman's goal was his first since 7 November 2014

Bottom-of-the-table Sunderland rescued a point in stoppage time at the end of a thrilling game with Middlesbrough.

Callum McManaman's 96th-minute strike ended a three-match losing streak for the battling Black Cats.

Joel Asoro netted for Sunderland before Jake Clarke-Salter and Adama Traore were sent off in quick succession.

Patrick Bamford and Grant Leadbitter put Boro ahead, only for Jonny Williams to level and Bamford grab what seemed to be the winner before the late goal.

The draw ended a disruptive week for Sunderland after it was revealed that under-fire owner Ellis Short was prepared to give Sunderland away for free if someone could take on the club's substantial debts.

The Black Cats - who finished bottom of the Premier League last season - are two points adrift at the bottom of the second tier and four points from safety, while Boro move up to seventh.

Teenage striker Asoro poked the ball home early on to give Chris Coleman's under-fire side hope, but Chelsea loanee Clarke-Salter was sent off for a nasty late challenge on Traore.

Boro's Spanish forward then got his marching orders after he appeared to clash with Bryan Oviedo before a corner.

Bamford turned smartly and drilled past Lee Camp to draw Boro level early in the second period before former Sunderland midfielder Leadbitter converted a penalty after a foul on Britt Assombalonga.

Boro's lead lasted less than four minutes as Wales international Williams struck Oviedo's pass into the bottom corner.

But when Bamford rounded the goalkeeper and slammed the ball home with 23 minutes left it looked like the visitors would take all three points.

But in the final seconds of six additional minutes McManaman found himself unmarked at the back post and volleyed home Oviedo's corner.

Tempers were frayed with a player from either side sent off in the first half

Sunderland boss Chris Coleman:

"If we want to keep our home supporters with us, to keep them coming, then we have to keep doing what we did today and against Bolton.

"We have to go for it and stay in our games. If we do that more often than not we will get points.

"It's not easy but it's very doable. There will be a time when we win and it will change the face of everything.

"I wouldn't argue about either red card. We were hampered more by losing Jake than they were [losing Traore], even though they lose an exciting player. We lost shape."

Middlesbrough boss Tony Pulis:

"We conceded two goals from a long throw and a corner. That is disappointing.

"There's really good things about this team I like, but other things they have to really toughen up to. Seeing games out is one of them.

"Adama's sending-off was a disappointment, Oviedo has walked round the back of him and poked him in the eye, Adama has raised his hands and shouldn't have shoved him in the chest. Hopefully people will look at it and see it was a reaction to something that shouldn't happen."