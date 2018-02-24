Fulham 2-0 Wolves

Wolves keeper John Ruddy is helpless as Ryan Sessegnon (right) sweeps in Fulham's opener

Fulham consolidated their place in the Championship play-off places with a dominant victory over leaders Wolves.

The hosts, unbeaten in the league in 2018, began well and led when winger Ryan Sessegnon, 17, tapped in after Aleksandar Mitrovic's shot was parried.

Ivan Cavaleiro twice tested Fulham keeper Marcus Bettinelli but Mitrovic fired in a low second from 20 yards.

Stefan Johansen almost curled in a third before Diogo Jota blazed over Wolves' best chance from close range.

Nuno Espirito Santo's side remain nine points clear of second-placed Cardiff, who play on Sunday, though their buffer to third has been cut to 10 points following Aston Villa's win at Sheffield Wednesday.

The Cottagers are unbeaten in 12 games and have now won eight in a row at Craven Cottage, lifting them to within five points of an automatic promotion spot.

England Under-19 international Sessegnon has 13 goals this season and eight since the turn of the year, while on-loan Newcastle striker Mitrovic has scored in consecutive games, having scored his first for the club in midweek.

Wolves, without suspended midfielder Ruben Neves, managed just two shots on target and have dropped 12 points in their past eight games in all competitions, winning just three of those contests.

In contrast, Slavisa Jokanovic's side have won four consecutive league games without conceding at Craven Cottage for the first time since 1999.