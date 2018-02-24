Championship
Sheff Wed2Aston Villa4

Sheffield Wednesday 2-4 Aston Villa

Aston Villa celebrate a goal by Lewis Grabban (right)
Aston Villa moved moved to within one point of second-placed Cardiff with victory at Hillsborough

Promotion-chasing Aston Villa twice came from behind to secure three valuable points at Sheffield Wednesday.

The hosts took an early lead when Sean Clare finished smartly from Atdhe Nuhiu's lay-off, but Lewis Grabban levelled from close range.

Lucas Joao headed the Owls back in front before the break but Glenn Whelan equalised again.

Conor Hourihane made it 3-2 to Villa with a powerful shot and Robert Snodgrass added an injury-time penalty.

Snodgrass converted after he had been fouled in the area by Frederico Venancio and the victory moved Steve Bruce's side back to within one point of second-placed Cardiff, though the Bluebirds could stretch their advantage again when they face Bristol City on Sunday.

The injury-hit hosts nearly went ahead for a third time with the scores at 2-2, but defender Venancio's effort hit the post before being scrambled off the line and Sam Johnstone made a fine save from Nuhiu.

Villa, who had earned just one point from their two previous games, took the lead for the first time in the 87th minute when Hourihane drove in his ninth goal of the season before Snodgrass wrapped up the points.

Wednesday, who face Premier League strugglers Swansea in an FA Cup fifth-round replay on Tuesday, are now just seven points above the relegation zone.

Sheffield Wednesday boss Jos Luhukay:

We had a fantastic first half. We made good goals and we had two or three very good chances to come in more comfortable at half-time.

"In the second half, we lost that little bit of control we had in the first half and Aston Villa became stronger in this situation.

At 2-2, we could have scored two times to make it 3-2. We know we must defend better, we know we didn't have luck on our side today."

Aston Villa manager Steve Bruce:

"To have a group of players who are on the same hymn sheet as the supporters is important.

"For too long now, the supporters haven't really associated with the team because of what's happened to the club.

"I believe they're enjoying watching the team now, there's association with supporters and the team, which is important."

Line-ups

Sheff Wed

  • 28Wildsmith
  • 46Venâncio
  • 36PudilBooked at 90mins
  • 6Fox
  • 2Hunt
  • 38Clare
  • 32PelupessyBooked at 32mins
  • 20Reach
  • 21BoydBooked at 82mins
  • 17Nuhiu
  • 18Lucas João

Substitutes

  • 3Jones
  • 7Rhodes
  • 8Butterfield
  • 12Loovens
  • 24Baker
  • 25Dawson
  • 44Stobbs

Aston Villa

  • 1Johnstone
  • 27El Mohamady
  • 5Chester
  • 26Terry
  • 21HuttonSubstituted forTaylorat 51'minutes
  • 7Snodgrass
  • 6Whelan
  • 14Hourihane
  • 18OnomahSubstituted forDavisat 60'minutes
  • 45Grabban
  • 9HoganSubstituted forJedinakat 83'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Taylor
  • 8Lansbury
  • 15Jedinak
  • 20Bjarnason
  • 29Hepburn-Murphy
  • 31Bunn
  • 39Davis
Referee:
Neil Swarbrick
Attendance:
28,604

Match Stats

Home TeamSheff WedAway TeamAston Villa
Possession
Home48%
Away52%
Shots
Home18
Away15
Shots on Target
Home7
Away10
Corners
Home7
Away6
Fouls
Home16
Away1

Live Text

Match ends, Sheffield Wednesday 2, Aston Villa 4.

Booking

Daniel Pudil (Sheffield Wednesday) is shown the yellow card.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Sheffield Wednesday 2, Aston Villa 4.

Goal!

Goal! Sheffield Wednesday 2, Aston Villa 4. Robert Snodgrass (Aston Villa) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the top left corner.

Penalty Aston Villa. Robert Snodgrass draws a foul in the penalty area.

Penalty conceded by Daniel Pudil (Sheffield Wednesday) after a foul in the penalty area.

Robert Snodgrass (Aston Villa) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Morgan Fox (Sheffield Wednesday).

Foul by Morgan Fox (Sheffield Wednesday).

Robert Snodgrass (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Goal!

Goal! Sheffield Wednesday 2, Aston Villa 3. Conor Hourihane (Aston Villa) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner following a corner.

Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Joe Wildsmith.

Attempt saved. Conor Hourihane (Aston Villa) header from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Robert Snodgrass with a cross.

Offside, Aston Villa. Conor Hourihane tries a through ball, but Lewis Grabban is caught offside.

Attempt missed. Mile Jedinak (Aston Villa) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Robert Snodgrass with a cross following a set piece situation.

Substitution

Substitution, Aston Villa. Mile Jedinak replaces Scott Hogan.

Booking

George Boyd (Sheffield Wednesday) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by George Boyd (Sheffield Wednesday).

Robert Snodgrass (Aston Villa) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt blocked. George Boyd (Sheffield Wednesday) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Atdhe Nuhiu.

Attempt blocked. Robert Snodgrass (Aston Villa) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Morgan Fox.

Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Morgan Fox.

Attempt saved. Atdhe Nuhiu (Sheffield Wednesday) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jack Hunt.

Attempt saved. Lucas João (Sheffield Wednesday) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Frederico Venâncio (Sheffield Wednesday) hits the left post with a header from very close range. Assisted by Sean Clare with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Sheffield Wednesday. Conceded by Keinan Davis.

Attempt blocked. Lucas João (Sheffield Wednesday) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Adam Reach with a cross.

Corner, Sheffield Wednesday. Conceded by James Chester.

Attempt saved. Joey Pelupessy (Sheffield Wednesday) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Atdhe Nuhiu.

Goal!

Goal! Sheffield Wednesday 2, Aston Villa 2. Glenn Whelan (Aston Villa) header from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Robert Snodgrass with a cross.

Foul by Atdhe Nuhiu (Sheffield Wednesday).

Robert Snodgrass (Aston Villa) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt missed. Joey Pelupessy (Sheffield Wednesday) right footed shot from outside the box is too high following a set piece situation.

Adam Reach (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Lewis Grabban (Aston Villa).

Substitution

Substitution, Aston Villa. Keinan Davis replaces Josh Onomah.

Offside, Aston Villa. Glenn Whelan tries a through ball, but Scott Hogan is caught offside.

Foul by Jack Hunt (Sheffield Wednesday).

Conor Hourihane (Aston Villa) wins a free kick on the left wing.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves34227559283173
2Cardiff33197749272264
3Aston Villa34189753322163
4Derby341612653312260
5Fulham341611757372059
6Bristol City33141274839954
7Middlesbrough341571246341252
8Sheff Utd33164134639752
9Preston34121574033751
10Brentford341311105041950
11Leeds34147134743449
12Millwall341212104035548
13Ipswich34146144543248
14Norwich341211113437-347
15Nottm Forest34124184153-1240
16QPR34109153851-1339
17Sheff Wed34813133744-737
18Reading33810153845-734
19Bolton34810162951-2234
20Hull33711154450-632
21Barnsley33710163347-1431
22Birmingham3486202251-2930
23Burton3478192660-3429
24Sunderland34512173761-2427
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Related to this story

Explore the BBC