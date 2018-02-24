Match ends, Rotherham United 2, Doncaster Rovers 1.
Rotherham United 2-1 Doncaster Rovers
Rotherham scored two goals in added time to steal a South Yorkshire derby win over Doncaster and register a seventh successive league victory.
The Millers looked to be heading to their first defeat since 2 December after John Marquis put Rovers ahead just before the break but Michael Smith headed home in the early stages of 12 minutes of stoppage-time and then Joe Newell scored a penalty with the last kick of the game.
Paul Warne's men did not start off like a team that had not lost for that period of time and they were the masters of their own downfall as Doncaster took the lead six minutes before the break.
Defender Semi Ajayi was caught dallying in possession on the edge of the area and Marquis was able to take advantage and slam home a sweet 18-yard finish.
The Millers spent much of the second half threatening an equaliser and a golden chance came when the ball fell to Richie Towell 16 yards out, but Joe Wright produced a stunning block on the line to deny a certain goal.
Their pressure eventually paid off in stoppage-time on as Smith rose highest to nod home a Newell free-kick and they stole the unlikeliest of wins when the midfielder converted from the spot after Smith was fouled.
Line-ups
Rotherham
- 13Rodák
- 2Emmanuel
- 5Ajayi
- 6WoodSubstituted forPalmerat 90+1'minutes
- 3Mattock
- 7FordeSubstituted forWilliamsat 78'minutes
- 4Vaulks
- 17Towell
- 22Newell
- 10BallSubstituted forLaveryat 83'minutes
- 24Smith
Substitutes
- 8Palmer
- 11Taylor
- 12Price
- 21Yates
- 23Williams
- 25Cummings
- 31Lavery
Doncaster
- 13MarosiBooked at 90mins
- 2Alcock
- 18AndersonSubstituted forWrightat 56'minutes
- 24Boyle
- 8Mason
- 26CoppingerBooked at 32minsSubstituted forHoughtonat 90+2'minutes
- 10Rowe
- 22BeestinSubstituted forBlairat 79'minutes
- 12Whiteman
- 23Kiwomya
- 9Marquis
Substitutes
- 1Lawlor
- 5Baudry
- 7Kongolo
- 15Wright
- 16Houghton
- 17Blair
- 19May
- Referee:
- Geoff Eltringham
- Attendance:
- 11,725
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home44%
- Away56%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away2
- Corners
- Home8
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Rotherham United 2, Doncaster Rovers 1.
Goal!
Goal! Rotherham United 2, Doncaster Rovers 1. Joe Newell (Rotherham United) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Booking
Marko Marosi (Doncaster Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Penalty Rotherham United. Michael Smith draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Marko Marosi (Doncaster Rovers) after a foul in the penalty area.
Corner, Rotherham United. Conceded by Andrew Boyle.
Attempt blocked. Joe Newell (Rotherham United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Rotherham United. Conceded by Andrew Boyle.
Foul by Caolan Lavery (Rotherham United).
Jordan Houghton (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Joe Newell (Rotherham United) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Michael Smith (Rotherham United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Craig Alcock (Doncaster Rovers).
Joshua Emmanuel (Rotherham United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Alex Kiwomya (Doncaster Rovers).
Goal!
Goal! Rotherham United 1, Doncaster Rovers 1. Michael Smith (Rotherham United) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Joe Newell following a set piece situation.
Substitution
Substitution, Doncaster Rovers. Jordan Houghton replaces James Coppinger.
Ryan Williams (Rotherham United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Niall Mason (Doncaster Rovers).
Substitution
Substitution, Rotherham United. Matthew Palmer replaces Richard Wood.
Attempt missed. Matty Blair (Doncaster Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner.
Foul by Michael Smith (Rotherham United).
Benjamin Whiteman (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Ryan Williams (Rotherham United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Rotherham United. Caolan Lavery replaces David Ball.
Foul by Michael Smith (Rotherham United).
Joe Wright (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Substitution
Substitution, Doncaster Rovers. Matty Blair replaces Alfie Beestin because of an injury.
Substitution
Substitution, Rotherham United. Ryan Williams replaces Anthony Forde.
Delay in match Alfie Beestin (Doncaster Rovers) because of an injury.
Corner, Rotherham United. Conceded by Joe Wright.
Attempt saved. Richard Towell (Rotherham United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Michael Smith (Rotherham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Joe Wright (Doncaster Rovers).
Delay in match Alfie Beestin (Doncaster Rovers) because of an injury.
Corner, Doncaster Rovers. Conceded by Joe Mattock.
Attempt saved. Richard Wood (Rotherham United) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Rotherham United. Conceded by Joe Wright.