Charlton Athletic 0-2 Shrewsbury Town
Alex Rodman and Omar Beckles grabbed second-half goals as Shrewsbury maintained their League One promotion charge with victory at Charlton.
Jon Nolan also missed a first-half penalty for second-placed Shrewsbury but, on a day when the top four all won, Town remain one point behind leaders Blackburn Rovers.
After visiting keeper Dean Henderson denied Josh Magennis and Joe Aribo with early saves, Shrewsbury wasted the chance to take the lead when they were awarded a 17th-minute penalty for a foul by Ezri Konsa on Nolan.
But Nolan's spot-kick was saved by Ben Amos before he then headed the rebound against the bar.
Shaun Whalley then curled a shot agonisingly wide just before the visitors went ahead on 52 minutes when Rodman won possession, cut inside on the left and unleashed a long-range angled effort into the top corner.
Town's advantage was then doubled on 67 minutes when Beckles rose majestically to head home from Whalley's corner.
Nolan and Whalley squandered further Shrewsbury chances, before home substitute Tariqe Fosu almost pulled one back for the hosts with a long-range shot that landed on the roof of the net.
Charlton pair Ahmed Kashi and Magennis were both yellow carded following a touchline brawl between both sets of players as tempers flared late on. But that was the only real fighting spirit the Addicks could muster in front of their biggest crowd of the season.
Match report supplied by the Press Association.
Line-ups
Charlton
- 1Amos
- 20SollyBooked at 79mins
- 15Konsa
- 6Pearce
- 22DasilvaSubstituted forAjoseat 72'minutes
- 3KashiBooked at 84mins
- 19Forster-CaskeyBooked at 20mins
- 7MarshallSubstituted forFosu-Henryat 57'minutes
- 17Aribo
- 11KaikaiSubstituted forZyroat 90+2'minutes
- 9MagennisBooked at 86mins
Substitutes
- 4Jackson
- 5Bauer
- 8Ajose
- 12Reeves
- 14Fosu-Henry
- 27Zyro
- 35Maynard-Brewer
Shrewsbury
- 1Henderson
- 13BoltonSubstituted forHendrieat 10'minutes
- 22NsialaBooked at 90mins
- 5Sadler
- 6Beckles
- 7Whalley
- 8Ogogo
- 4Godfrey
- 20Nolan
- 23Rodman
- 9MorrisSubstituted forJohn-Lewisat 90+3'minutes
Substitutes
- 10Thomas
- 14John-Lewis
- 15MacGillivray
- 16Morris
- 17Hendrie
- 21Eisa
- 45Payne
- Referee:
- Chris Sarginson
- Attendance:
- 17,581
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home47%
- Away53%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away4
- Corners
- Home3
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away14
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Charlton Athletic 0, Shrewsbury Town 2.
Substitution
Substitution, Shrewsbury Town. Lenell John-Lewis replaces Carlton Morris.
Attempt saved. Ahmed Kashi (Charlton Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Charlton Athletic. Michal Zyro replaces Sullay Kaikai.
Booking
Aristote Nsiala (Shrewsbury Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Joe Aribo (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Aristote Nsiala (Shrewsbury Town).
Jake Forster-Caskey (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Alex Rodman (Shrewsbury Town).
Booking
Josh Magennis (Charlton Athletic) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Ahmed Kashi (Charlton Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Ahmed Kashi (Charlton Athletic).
Abu Ogogo (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Tariqe Fosu-Henry (Charlton Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Nicky Ajose (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Abu Ogogo (Shrewsbury Town).
Corner, Charlton Athletic. Conceded by Luke Hendrie.
Booking
Chris Solly (Charlton Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Chris Solly (Charlton Athletic).
Alex Rodman (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Shaun Whalley (Shrewsbury Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Sullay Kaikai (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Omar Beckles (Shrewsbury Town).
Attempt missed. Jon Nolan (Shrewsbury Town) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high.
Foul by Ahmed Kashi (Charlton Athletic).
Jon Nolan (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Jon Nolan (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ahmed Kashi (Charlton Athletic).
Tariqe Fosu-Henry (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Aristote Nsiala (Shrewsbury Town).
Substitution
Substitution, Charlton Athletic. Nicky Ajose replaces Jay Dasilva because of an injury.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Jay Dasilva (Charlton Athletic) because of an injury.
Goal!
Goal! Charlton Athletic 0, Shrewsbury Town 2. Omar Beckles (Shrewsbury Town) header from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Shaun Whalley with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Shrewsbury Town. Conceded by Ezri Konsa Ngoyo.
Attempt saved. Jake Forster-Caskey (Charlton Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Tariqe Fosu-Henry (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ben Godfrey (Shrewsbury Town).
Jake Forster-Caskey (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.