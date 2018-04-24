Bromley v Barrow
-
- From the section Conference
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Macclesfield
|45
|26
|11
|8
|65
|46
|19
|89
|2
|Tranmere
|44
|24
|10
|10
|76
|42
|34
|82
|3
|Sutton United
|45
|22
|10
|13
|65
|52
|13
|76
|4
|Aldershot
|45
|20
|15
|10
|63
|50
|13
|75
|5
|Fylde
|45
|20
|12
|13
|82
|56
|26
|72
|6
|Boreham Wood
|45
|19
|15
|11
|61
|46
|15
|72
|7
|Dover
|45
|19
|13
|13
|60
|43
|17
|70
|8
|Ebbsfleet
|44
|18
|16
|10
|58
|47
|11
|70
|9
|Bromley
|44
|19
|12
|13
|73
|53
|20
|69
|10
|Wrexham
|45
|17
|18
|10
|49
|39
|10
|69
|11
|Dag & Red
|45
|19
|11
|15
|69
|60
|9
|68
|12
|Maidenhead United
|44
|15
|13
|16
|59
|64
|-5
|58
|13
|Leyton Orient
|44
|15
|12
|17
|55
|54
|1
|57
|14
|Gateshead
|44
|12
|18
|14
|59
|50
|9
|54
|15
|Halifax
|45
|13
|15
|17
|48
|58
|-10
|54
|16
|Eastleigh
|45
|12
|17
|16
|61
|71
|-10
|53
|17
|Hartlepool
|45
|13
|14
|18
|51
|62
|-11
|53
|18
|Maidstone United
|45
|13
|14
|18
|52
|64
|-12
|53
|19
|Solihull Moors
|44
|13
|12
|19
|46
|55
|-9
|51
|20
|Barrow
|44
|11
|15
|18
|50
|61
|-11
|48
|21
|Woking
|45
|13
|9
|23
|54
|74
|-20
|48
|22
|Torquay
|44
|10
|11
|23
|41
|68
|-27
|41
|23
|Chester
|45
|7
|13
|25
|40
|78
|-38
|34
|24
|Guiseley
|44
|6
|12
|26
|39
|83
|-44
|30
