St Mirren 1-0 Brechin City

A free-kick from Kyle Magennis led to the only goal in Paisley

Runaway Championship leaders St Mirren eked out victory against bottom side Brechin City to extend their advantage to 11 points.

The breakthrough came on 15 minutes when Kyle Magennis' free-kick went in off goalkeeper Patrick O'Neil.

The visiting goalie then made amends with a brilliant save to keep out Ian McShane's penalty.

St Mirren lost their grip after the break, with Liam Watt and Dylan Mackin both going close for the visitors.

Watt's curling effort which clattered against a post was the closest Brechin got to adding to their meagre tally of four points for the season, 53 behind the Paisley side.