Scottish Championship
St Mirren1Brechin0

St Mirren 1-0 Brechin City

A free-kick from Kyle Magennis led to the only goal in Paisley
Runaway Championship leaders St Mirren eked out victory against bottom side Brechin City to extend their advantage to 11 points.

The breakthrough came on 15 minutes when Kyle Magennis' free-kick went in off goalkeeper Patrick O'Neil.

The visiting goalie then made amends with a brilliant save to keep out Ian McShane's penalty.

St Mirren lost their grip after the break, with Liam Watt and Dylan Mackin both going close for the visitors.

Watt's curling effort which clattered against a post was the closest Brechin got to adding to their meagre tally of four points for the season, 53 behind the Paisley side.

Line-ups

St Mirren

  • 1Samson
  • 25Smith
  • 6MacKenzie
  • 24Davis
  • 44EckersleyBooked at 33mins
  • 16McShaneSubstituted forFlynnat 60'minutes
  • 4McGinn
  • 7Magennis
  • 11SmithSubstituted forBairdat 78'minutes
  • 10Morgan
  • 20ReillySubstituted forHippolyteat 68'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Demetriou
  • 15Baird
  • 18Flynn
  • 21Stewart
  • 26Hill
  • 27Mullen
  • 29Hippolyte

Brechin

  • 19O'Neil
  • 29Smith
  • 20Crighton
  • 17GadzhalovBooked at 20mins
  • 15Spark
  • 6DaleSubstituted forStorieat 76'minutes
  • 7Tapping
  • 3DyerSubstituted forLayneat 68'minutes
  • 16MorrisonSubstituted forOrsiat 53'minutes
  • 11Watt
  • 22Mackin

Substitutes

  • 1Smith
  • 4Fusco
  • 8Graham
  • 10Layne
  • 18Orsi
  • 25Storie
Referee:
Steven McLean
Attendance:
4,358

Match Stats

Home TeamSt MirrenAway TeamBrechin
Possession
Home54%
Away46%
Shots
Home18
Away4
Shots on Target
Home5
Away1
Corners
Home12
Away1
Fouls
Home9
Away11

Live Text

Match ends, St. Mirren 1, Brechin City 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, St. Mirren 1, Brechin City 0.

Lewis Morgan (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Kostadin Gadzhalov (Brechin City).

Corner, Brechin City. Conceded by Liam Smith.

Attempt saved. Lewis Morgan (St. Mirren) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Foul by Ryan Flynn (St. Mirren).

Sean Crighton (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Kyle Magennis (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Kalvin Orsi (Brechin City).

Attempt missed. Jack Baird (St. Mirren) header from the centre of the box is too high following a corner.

Corner, St. Mirren. Conceded by Kostadin Gadzhalov.

Kyle Magennis (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Craig Storie (Brechin City).

Attempt saved. Gary MacKenzie (St. Mirren) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Corner, St. Mirren. Conceded by Euan Smith.

Attempt blocked. Lewis Morgan (St. Mirren) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

Substitution

Substitution, St. Mirren. Jack Baird replaces Cameron Smith.

Corner, St. Mirren. Conceded by Craig Storie.

Foul by Gary MacKenzie (St. Mirren).

Kalvin Orsi (Brechin City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Substitution

Substitution, Brechin City. Craig Storie replaces James Dale.

Corner, St. Mirren. Conceded by Sean Crighton.

Attempt saved. Dylan Mackin (Brechin City) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Corner, St. Mirren. Conceded by Kostadin Gadzhalov.

James Dale (Brechin City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Liam Smith (St. Mirren).

Substitution

Substitution, Brechin City. Isaac Layne replaces Willie Dyer.

Substitution

Substitution, St. Mirren. Myles Hippolyte replaces Gavin Reilly.

Attempt missed. Dylan Mackin (Brechin City) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Gavin Reilly (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Kostadin Gadzhalov (Brechin City).

Foul by Cameron Smith (St. Mirren).

Callum Tapping (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, St. Mirren. Ryan Flynn replaces Ian McShane.

Callum Tapping (Brechin City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Liam Smith (St. Mirren).

Attempt missed. Liam Smith (St. Mirren) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.

Attempt blocked. Gavin Reilly (St. Mirren) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Substitution

Substitution, Brechin City. Kalvin Orsi replaces Callumn Morrison.

