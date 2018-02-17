Match ends, Eibar 0, Barcelona 2.
Eibar 0-2 Barcelona
Barcelona warmed up for Tuesday's Champions League trip to Chelsea with a hard-fought win over Eibar to equal their best ever La Liga unbeaten run.
Ernesto Valverde did not rest anyone and Luis Suarez and Jordi Alba scored to take them 10 points clear at the top and 31 La Liga games unbeaten.
Barca led when Lionel Messi played in Suarez, who slotted home.
Both sides hit the woodwork, and Eibar had Fabian Orellana sent off, before Alba's late clincher.
Orellana hit the crossbar from outside the box moments after Suarez rounded keeper Marko Dmitrovic to score the opener, and Messi hit the post in the second half from Suarez's lay-off.
January loan signing Orellana was shown a second yellow card for punching the ball away in anger. Moments later manager Jose Luis Mendilibar was sent to the stands for an angry reaction to Suarez not being booked for kicking the ball away.
Seventh-placed Basque minnows Eibar deserved better - but Alba wrapped it up late on after Dmitrovic parried Messi's effort.
Barcelona - who match their unbeaten run from 2010-11 under Pep Guardiola - are now 10 points above Atletico Madrid, who host Athletic Bilbao on Sunday.
Line-ups
Eibar
- 25Dmitrovic
- 11Peña
- 4RamisSubstituted forLombánat 45'minutes
- 18Arbilla
- 15Valdés Díaz
- 14García Carrillo
- 3DiopBooked at 66minsSubstituted forEscalanteat 74'minutes
- 2OrellanaBooked at 66mins
- 24JordánSubstituted forDias de Oliveiraat 83'minutes
- 8Inui
- 17Kike
Substitutes
- 5Escalante
- 7Capa
- 13Riesgo
- 19Dias de Oliveira
- 20Alejo
- 21León
- 22Lombán
Barcelona
- 1ter Stegen
- 20RobertoSubstituted forNélson Semedoat 90'minutes
- 3Piqué
- 23Umtiti
- 18Alba
- 5Busquets
- 4Rakitic
- 8IniestaBooked at 48minsSubstituted forCoutinhoat 63'minutes
- 15PaulinhoSubstituted forVidalat 74'minutes
- 9Suárez
- 10Messi
Substitutes
- 2Nélson Semedo
- 11Dembélé
- 13Cillessen
- 14Coutinho
- 19Digne
- 22Vidal
- 24Mina
- Referee:
- Alejandro José Hernández Hernández
- Attendance:
- 6,725
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home47%
- Away53%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away6
- Corners
- Home6
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away6
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Eibar 0, Barcelona 2.
Attempt missed. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Philippe Coutinho.
Attempt missed. Gonzalo Escalante (Eibar) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Barcelona. Nélson Semedo replaces Sergi Roberto.
Goal!
Goal! Eibar 0, Barcelona 2. Jordi Alba (Barcelona) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.
Attempt saved. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Aleix Vidal.
Foul by Samuel Umtiti (Barcelona).
Kike García (Eibar) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Samuel Umtiti (Barcelona).
Charles (Eibar) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Aleix Vidal (Barcelona) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Lionel Messi.
Substitution
Substitution, Eibar. Charles replaces Joan Jordán.
Ivan Rakitic (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by José Ángel (Eibar).
Attempt blocked. Takashi Inui (Eibar) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Sergio Busquets (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Gonzalo Escalante (Eibar).
Attempt saved. Takashi Inui (Eibar) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Anaitz Arbilla.
Attempt saved. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Philippe Coutinho with a through ball.
Substitution
Substitution, Eibar. Gonzalo Escalante replaces Pape Diop.
Substitution
Substitution, Barcelona. Aleix Vidal replaces Paulinho.
Paulinho (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Dani García (Eibar).
Gerard Piqué (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kike García (Eibar).
Jordi Alba (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Joan Jordán (Eibar).
Offside, Barcelona. Philippe Coutinho tries a through ball, but Luis Suárez is caught offside.
David Lombán (Eibar) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Luis Suárez (Barcelona).
Dismissal
Second yellow card to Fabián Orellana (Eibar).
Booking
Pape Diop (Eibar) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Pape Diop (Eibar).
Sergio Busquets (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Pape Diop (Eibar) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by José Ángel with a cross.
Corner, Eibar. Conceded by Gerard Piqué.
Substitution
Substitution, Barcelona. Philippe Coutinho replaces Andrés Iniesta.
Paulinho (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Pape Diop (Eibar).