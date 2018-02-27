Peterborough United 2-1 Walsall

Peterborough players took matters into their own hands to help clear snow as they lead Walsall

Peterborough earned a first win in eight games after beating Walsall in front of the man tipped to become their new manager.

Caretaker David Oldfield took charge of the success in the heavy ABAX Stadium snow following the Sunday sacking of Grant McCann.

Steve Evans - expected to succeed McCann after resigning as Mansfield boss - saw Posh fall behind in the ninth minute when Julien Ngoy raced onto an Erhun Oztumer pass and finished coolly.

Posh should have been level within two minutes, but Marcus Maddison saw his penalty saved by the legs of Walsall goalkeeper Liam Roberts after Jack Marriott had been pulled down by Jack Fitzwater.

Loan striker Omar Bogle did eventually equalise for the hosts six minutes before the break, pouncing on Nicky Devlin's underhit back-pass to grab his first Peterborough goal.

The turnaround was completed eight minutes into the second half when captain Jack Baldwin fired through a crowd of players after Maddison had hit a post.

Posh had a lucky escape with 15 minutes to go as Luke Leahy headed an Oztumer corner against a post before Marriott was twice denied a clincher in the closing stages.

Heavy snow almost forced the match to be abandoned and as conditions deteriorated towards full-time.

Peterborough players picked up brushes to help stewards clear the lines to allow the match to finish.

