Dumbarton v Inverness CT delayed 24 hours as fans urged to help repair pitch

Dumbarton's pitch was badly affected by overnight rain

Fans have been urged to help repair Dumbarton's pitch after Tuesday's Scottish Championship game with Inverness CT was delayed for 24 hours.

The match, postponed from February, was called off again after the pitch failed a 13:15 GMT inspection.

A third attempt to play the game will be made on Wednesday (19:45 kick-off).

Sons Trust said on Twitter: "We need volunteers tonight at the @Dumbartonfc Stadium to help fork the playing surface and clear the standing water."

It is the second time the fixture with Caledonian Thistle has been postponed, with a frozen pitch ruling out the original 27 February date.

The fans' group urged volunteers to "bring a garden fork and/or a soft brush".

Dumbarton announced earlier that: "Standing water on the pitch has not drained.

"Tonight's postponed game v @ICTFC is now planned for tomorrow night - kick-off 7.45pm."

Nathan Austin scored a hat-trick for Caley Thistle against Dumbarton on Saturday

Caley Thistle hammered Dumbarton 5-1 in Inverness on Saturday.

Caley Thistle have played fewer games than all the other teams in the Championship and face being in action every midweek and weekend before the end of the season.

They are hoping for a win that would take them above Greenock Morton into fifth place in the table and to within five points of a promotion play-off place.

John Robertson's side have two games in hand over third-top Dunfermline Athletic and one over Dundee United, who are tied on points.

Dumbarton, who are eight points behind Falkirk in ninth, cannot afford to drop a point if they were to avoid finishing second bottom and face a play-off to avoid relegation.