Scottish Championship
St Mirren0Falkirk0

St Mirren v Falkirk

Line-ups

St Mirren

  • 1Samson
  • 3Irvine
  • 15Baird
  • 5Donati
  • 2Demetriou
  • 16McShane
  • 4McGinn
  • 26Hill
  • 27Mullen
  • 20Reilly
  • 29Hippolyte

Substitutes

  • 7Magennis
  • 9Sutton
  • 10Morgan
  • 11Smith
  • 21Stewart
  • 39Erhahon
  • 40Glover

Falkirk

  • 1Thomson
  • 4Muirhead
  • 5Grant
  • 44Watson
  • 3McGhee
  • 17Harris
  • 7Taiwo
  • 6McKee
  • 10Sibbald
  • 14Longridge
  • 22Jakubiak

Substitutes

  • 2Kidd
  • 16Tumilty
  • 18Hazard
  • 20O'Hara
  • 21Blair
  • 27Mitchell
  • 45Welsh
Referee:
Alan Muir

Match Stats

Home TeamSt MirrenAway TeamFalkirk
Possession
Home49%
Away51%
Shots
Home0
Away2
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away4
Fouls
Home4
Away4

Live Text

Attempt missed. Alex Jakubiak (Falkirk) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

Attempt missed. Joe McKee (Falkirk) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.

Foul by Massimo Donati (St. Mirren).

Louis Longridge (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Daniel Mullen (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Craig Sibbald (Falkirk).

Stelios Demetriou (St. Mirren) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Thomas Taiwo (Falkirk).

Alex Harris (Falkirk) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Gary Irvine (St. Mirren).

Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Ian McShane.

Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Massimo Donati.

Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Massimo Donati.

Foul by Gavin Reilly (St. Mirren).

Paul Watson (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Stephen McGinn (St. Mirren) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Thomas Taiwo (Falkirk).

Foul by Stelios Demetriou (St. Mirren).

Craig Sibbald (Falkirk) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Jack Baird.

Foul by Louis Longridge (Falkirk).

Stephen McGinn (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1St Mirren34226660322872
2Livingston331611653341959
3Dundee Utd34168104539656
4Dunfermline341510954332155
5Morton3413111046351150
6Inverness CT321381146351147
7Queen of Sth341210125152-146
8Falkirk34912133746-939
9Dumbarton3379172553-2830
10Brechin3405291977-585
View full Scottish Championship table

