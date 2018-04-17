Attempt missed. Alex Jakubiak (Falkirk) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
St Mirren v Falkirk
Line-ups
St Mirren
- 1Samson
- 3Irvine
- 15Baird
- 5Donati
- 2Demetriou
- 16McShane
- 4McGinn
- 26Hill
- 27Mullen
- 20Reilly
- 29Hippolyte
Substitutes
- 7Magennis
- 9Sutton
- 10Morgan
- 11Smith
- 21Stewart
- 39Erhahon
- 40Glover
Falkirk
- 1Thomson
- 4Muirhead
- 5Grant
- 44Watson
- 3McGhee
- 17Harris
- 7Taiwo
- 6McKee
- 10Sibbald
- 14Longridge
- 22Jakubiak
Substitutes
- 2Kidd
- 16Tumilty
- 18Hazard
- 20O'Hara
- 21Blair
- 27Mitchell
- 45Welsh
- Referee:
- Alan Muir
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home0
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away0
- Corners
- Home0
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away4
Live Text
Attempt missed. Joe McKee (Falkirk) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.
Foul by Massimo Donati (St. Mirren).
Louis Longridge (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Daniel Mullen (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Craig Sibbald (Falkirk).
Stelios Demetriou (St. Mirren) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Thomas Taiwo (Falkirk).
Alex Harris (Falkirk) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Gary Irvine (St. Mirren).
Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Ian McShane.
Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Massimo Donati.
Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Massimo Donati.
Foul by Gavin Reilly (St. Mirren).
Paul Watson (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Stephen McGinn (St. Mirren) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Thomas Taiwo (Falkirk).
Foul by Stelios Demetriou (St. Mirren).
Craig Sibbald (Falkirk) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Jack Baird.
Foul by Louis Longridge (Falkirk).
Stephen McGinn (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
