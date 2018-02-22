Match ends, Zenit St Petersburg 3, Celtic 0.
Zenit St Petersburg 3-0 Celtic (agg 3-1)
Celtic's Europa League campaign ended at the first knockout hurdle as the Scottish champions succumbed to Zenit St Petersburg in their round-of-32 tie.
Branislav Ivanovic, given a free header inside the box, powered home a corner after seven minutes to level the tie.
Aleksandr Kokorin missed a great chance before Daler Kuzyaev's swerving 25-yard shot deceived Dorus de Vries.
Tom Rogic, Olivier Ntcham and Kristoffer Ajer had efforts before Kokorin bundled home Ivanovic's cross.
The visitors created very little on a miserable evening for Brendan Rodgers' side after the promise of their first-leg performance.
They will now turn their attention to the pursuit of another domestic treble, resuming their Premiership campaign against Aberdeen at Pittodrie on Sunday.
Rodgers started with the same line-up that overcame Zenit 1-0 in the home leg, hoping for a similar level of performance, one that would carry some threat.
Hope can be painful and so it proved.
The imposing Krestovsky Stadium was expected to be a factor but the home crowd was far less than anticipated.
With the roof closed, that support still managed to generate a significant din, a noise that went through that roof when the home side netted early on.
Celtic's defence was culpable. Ajer was blocked off at a corner, allowing Ivanovic an unchallenged header which flew past De Vries.
It was exactly what Celtic wished to avoid, but at that stage they remained very much in the contest.
But any sense of hope among the travelling support swiftly evaporated when Kuzyaev let fly from distance.
De Vries appeared to take a step to his right but the ball turned to his left, straight into the centre of the goal.
He seemed at fault but was not alone, Kuzyaev's chance developing from a simple throw-in.
After half an hour, it looked a familiar European script away from home. Rodgers' side could not muster anywhere near the level of pressure they did at Celtic Park, with goalkeeper Andrei Lunev largely untested despite the visitors enjoying a healthy share of possession.
Too often passes went sideways with Scott Brown operating very deep. There were few runs down the channels. Callum McGregor could not get beyond Moussa Dembele as he did to such effect in the first leg. James Forrest looked more like a right-back than the impressive threat he has been this season.
Zenit were, in contrast, far more effective than seven days ago, more like the side that was billed as favourites.
They were quick to attack and support Anton Zabolotny. Without the ball, they regrouped and were compact. They were far from outstanding but did not have to be.
Rodgers tinkered at half-time with Rogic introduced for Eboue Kouassi. The Australian immediately shot at goal but it sailed way over.
Celtic were better - Ntcham sending in a low shot, Ajer heading wide from a corner - but still lacked threat in the final third.
At 2-0 down, a goal would have turned the tie completely in Celtic's favour.
But as Rodgers prepared to introduce Scott Sinclair in search of a precious away goal, Zenit inflicted the decisive blow.
Ivanovic crossed from the right flank, Mikael Lustig dallied and Kokorin tapped home at the back post. It was all too simple and effectively decided the outcome.
Defensive errors proved costly after the promise of the first leg.
To progress further in Europe, it is an area that Celtic will have to address.
Line-ups
Zenit St Petersburg
- 99Lunev
- 60IvanovicSubstituted forSmolnikovat 87'minutes
- 23Mevlja
- 30Mammana
- 4Criscito
- 8Kranevitter
- 5ParedesBooked at 21mins
- 14KuzyaevBooked at 11mins
- 10RigoniSubstituted forDriussiat 84'minutes
- 9Kokorin
- 29ZabolotnySubstituted forErokhinat 76'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Lodygin
- 3Terentjev
- 7Poloz
- 11Driussi
- 18Zhirkov
- 19Smolnikov
- 21Erokhin
Celtic
- 24de Vries
- 49ForrestSubstituted forMusondaat 71'minutes
- 23Lustig
- 5Simunovic
- 35Ajer
- 63Tierney
- 88KouassiBooked at 36minsSubstituted forRogicat 45'minutes
- 42McGregorSubstituted forSinclairat 62'minutes
- 8Brown
- 21Ntcham
- 10DembeleBooked at 45mins
Substitutes
- 4Hendry
- 11Sinclair
- 18Rogic
- 22Edouard
- 29Bain
- 59Miller
- 67Musonda
- Referee:
- Antonio Miguel Mateu Lahoz
- Attendance:
- 50,492
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home33%
- Away67%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away3
- Corners
- Home4
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Zenit St Petersburg 3, Celtic 0.
Moussa Dembele (Celtic) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Aleksandr Erokhin (Zenit St Petersburg).
Scott Brown (Celtic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Aleksandr Kokorin (Zenit St Petersburg).
Moussa Dembele (Celtic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Miha Mevlja (Zenit St Petersburg).
Attempt missed. Sebastián Driussi (Zenit St Petersburg) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Aleksandr Kokorin.
Substitution
Substitution, Zenit St Petersburg. Igor Smolnikov replaces Branislav Ivanovic.
Offside, Celtic. Kieran Tierney tries a through ball, but Scott Sinclair is caught offside.
Foul by Kieran Tierney (Celtic).
Branislav Ivanovic (Zenit St Petersburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Zenit St Petersburg. Sebastián Driussi replaces Emiliano Rigoni.
Hand ball by Moussa Dembele (Celtic).
Olivier Ntcham (Celtic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Aleksandr Erokhin (Zenit St Petersburg).
Substitution
Substitution, Zenit St Petersburg. Aleksandr Erokhin replaces Anton Zabolotny.
Attempt missed. Emiliano Rigoni (Zenit St Petersburg) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Aleksandr Kokorin.
Attempt saved. Scott Sinclair (Celtic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Charly Musonda.
Attempt blocked. Tomas Rogic (Celtic) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Olivier Ntcham.
Substitution
Substitution, Celtic. Charly Musonda replaces James Forrest.
Attempt blocked. James Forrest (Celtic) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jozo Simunovic.
Attempt saved. Tomas Rogic (Celtic) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Scott Sinclair.
Attempt saved. Olivier Ntcham (Celtic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Kristoffer Ajer (Celtic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Aleksandr Kokorin (Zenit St Petersburg).
Foul by Scott Sinclair (Celtic).
Miha Mevlja (Zenit St Petersburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Daler Kuzyaev (Zenit St Petersburg) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Leandro Paredes.
Substitution
Substitution, Celtic. Scott Sinclair replaces Callum McGregor.
Goal!
Goal! Zenit St Petersburg 3, Celtic 0. Aleksandr Kokorin (Zenit St Petersburg) right footed shot from very close range to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Branislav Ivanovic.
Kieran Tierney (Celtic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Emiliano Rigoni (Zenit St Petersburg).
Foul by Scott Brown (Celtic).
Branislav Ivanovic (Zenit St Petersburg) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Kristoffer Ajer (Celtic) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Olivier Ntcham with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Emanuel Mammana.
Attempt missed. Olivier Ntcham (Celtic) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Tomas Rogic.
Attempt blocked. Emiliano Rigoni (Zenit St Petersburg) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Aleksandr Kokorin.